You Need to Support This Research.

“We were told that it was a safe and effective vaccine. In reality, it was not safe, not effective, and technically not really a vaccine.”

-Dr. Mark Trozzi

Since the pandemic, diseases born out of our exposure to the Covid 19 spike protein have spread. There are people who suddenly get aggressive terminal illnesses like cancer. What used to be uncommon autoimmune diseases like Gullain Barre Syndrome have become popular. More and more people are affected by chronic fatigue.

Instead of foundational research to find root causes, the current health industry has been swamped with deceptive studies and smear campaigns against effective treatments. Worse, people are being blamed for poor lifestyle choices to cover up wrong health recommendations being promulgated by who we thought were health “experts.”

Dr. Marivic Villa and her research team will look into the progression of diseases from the pandemic to the present time. Using the data of thousands of patients, this project will show more of the hidden truths that have been happening inside people’s bodies that may or may not be apparent even to the best clinician’s eye. The results of the research will save lives because doctors will be guided on what health parameters will need to be observed and also which treatments may be more effective.

If you choose to support this research, you are saving more lives than you may think.

Please donate and share this article.

Feel free to subscribe to World Council for Health Florida’s Substack for more articles like this.

Donate

Share