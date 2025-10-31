Dr. Marivic Villa not only heads World Council for Health Florida but also leads a research project that will not only help find ways to track the progression of turbo cancer but other chronic diseases as well.

Preliminary data are already showing what may be causing the susceptibility of people to get turbo cancer and other life-threatening diseases but the team needs funding to continue the work that has been started. To ensure that data of thousands of patients are encoded and analyzed well, the project needs to be funded well.

The team is composed of Dr. William Makis, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Byram Bridle, Nicolas Hulscher, and of course, Dr. Marivic Villa. They are popular for their courage but it is with your support that they can collate heavy data that will shed light to the truth.

Please watch the video and consider donating to support this very important research. Do not let your chance to help find solutions to turbo cancer pass you by. Every little amount you give is actually hope to those who want to survive.

