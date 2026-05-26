Many people believe statistical data is the best resource or reference point for arguments on health. Doctors need to look for “evidence” from scientific journals to make their recommendations and prescriptions valid.

However, after the pandemic, the research field has proven to be quite dirty with pharmaceutical companies using strategies that can manipulate research projects into producing desired results instead of complete, transparent and honest data.

Think about it. Herbalists and alternative health practitioners have been discovering successful ways to treat cancer and yet our medical system still insists on chemotherapy.

We’re not here to dig up the dirt. The main point of this article is to help people understand that there are challenges to translating clinical observations into statistical data. So, not all effective treatments or your doctors’ observations can be easily proven statistically and laid down into a research paper. And, fully relying on statistical data may not reveal solutions we need.

Here are some possible reasons why.

Reducing a human to a number. Medicine is full of “gray areas” but statistics prefers things in black and white. For example, a patient may be considered “hypertensive” because the person has to keep sprinting to the clinic to make the appointment. It is difficult to put complex human experiences into rigid categorical variables or scores without context. It’s not easy to capture things like severity and fluctuations into a standardized data set.

Objective Scoring. What one physician will grade as “Level 2” may be graded by a more conservative colleague as “Level 1.” A patient might describe the pain level at 8 compared to another patient, with higher pain tolerance, who might describe it as just a 5.

Confounding variables may not account for real world mess. Although multivariate regression models attempt to “control” for age, sex, and comorbidities, it will not be able to account for the subjects’ real world challenges. For example, if we’re testing a new drug for diabetes, it may not be able to show that Patient A began going to the gym, Patient B might have experienced the loss of a loved one which causes him to eat poorly, and Patient C may keep forgetting to drink the medication when distracted by work.

Possibilities of missing data and “survivor” bias. Holes in data sets can be created by patients missing appointments, getting tired of blood draws, or worse, passing away. So, if a patient, for example, discontinues the trial because he felt too sick from the medication, and his data gets deleted from the final analysis, the results will look brighter than it actually does. Statistical techniques like “Last Observation Carried Forward” (LOCF) or complex multiple imputations try to mathematically “guess” what the missing data would have been. But at the end of the day, a guess is a guess, and it distances the data further from actual clinical reality.

Researchers may be limited by “surrogate endpoints.” Because tracking long-term outcomes (like death or a heart attack) can take a decade and cost millions, researchers often use “surrogate endpoints”—statistically measurable biomarkers that predict an outcome. The issue that usually emerges from this is that statistical significance may not always equal clinical significance. For example, the new drug may truly lower a specific inflammatory biomarker statistically but it doesn’t mean it will make the patient feel better or live longer.

For large studies like the one Dr. Marivic Villa, World Council for Health’s chair, is conducting, the above challenges are very real.

Learn more about her experience and challenges when she talks in the Better Way Conference this May 29 to 31, 2026 either online or in person at Crowne Plaza, Warwick, Rhode Island.

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