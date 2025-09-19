On September 27, 2025, through its event, Healing Beyond Covid, the World Council for Health Florida will be helping people understand why people keep arguing about vaccine safety and why people are getting sick from the shots. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida, will be taking the lead in showing Florida’s current state of health. Following him will be a morning of doctors and scientists sharing their latest observations, discoveries, and probable explanations to the current health concerns baffling us.

Drs. Andrew Zywiec, David Speicher, Irene Mavrakakis and Mr. Kevin McKernan will be talking about their inter-related research on what is in the vaccine and the adverse responses being triggered by these ingredients. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, will be sharing her own views which she has put into a new book. A book signing activity will follow.

That’s just the morning session. It’s jam packed with lots of information which you can even clarify with the speakers during a Q&A at lunch time.

That’s just half of the meat since the afternoon session is also very full of interesting solutions to turbo cancer and immune dysfunction.

For the price of $30, you will gain knowledge that can truly save many lives including your own. You can watch in person at the Grand Oaks Resort or watch the livestream online.

By the way, the $30 ticket also comes with free gifts:

a free book , “Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are The Prey” by Peter R. Breggin, M.D. and Ginger Ross Breggin; or a Detox and Wellbeing Companion Guide booklet

12 months membership to WCH Florida (you get discounts in events, monthly articles on health, etc.)

