Dear Secretary Kennedy,

On behalf of WCH Florida,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your confirmation as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This is a well-deserved recognition of your unwavering commitment to public health, medical freedom, and the well-being of all Americans. Your leadership and dedication to transparency, integrity, and accountability in healthcare will undoubtedly bring about much-needed reforms in our nation’s health policies.

Your lifelong advocacy for medical ethics, environmental health, and the rights of individuals has inspired so many, including myself. As you take on this crucial role, we have no doubt that your deep knowledge, courage, and passion for truth will lead to a healthcare system that prioritizes safety, informed consent, and holistic well-being.

We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership at HHS and the meaningful changes that will follow. Please know that you have our full support, and we stand ready to assist in any way that aligns with our shared vision of a healthier, more transparent future.

Wishing you success in this new and vital chapter of your service to the nation.

Let’s Make America Healthy Again!

MAHA

With deepest respect and congratulations,

Dr. Marivic Villa MD, FCCP

Chair WCH Florida