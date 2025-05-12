With more and more people realizing that their current illnesses may have been triggered by the Covid 19 vaccine, it is time to focus on solutions.

From the beginning of the vaccination rollout, the medical and alternative healers of the World Council for Health had already been working to find ways to help the people who would be getting adverse effects from the experimental shots. Here’s the spike protein detox guide that lists possible solutions to the myriad of symptoms that you or a loved one may be experiencing. Please take note that these adverse effects may not be limited to just one organ or area in the body. Nor are the symptoms and solutions the same for everyone. So, please read the guide well and find which detox strategies and combinations might work for you.

Because the vaccines were “experimental,” you may want to check out the other spike protein detox strategies being offered by other health professionals all over the world. And if you would like to help us find out which protocols work best, please do consider participating in our people-led research wherein you can choose to follow a detox plan and share about your body’s response to it within an 8 week period. Your observations and insights may just save someone’s life.

