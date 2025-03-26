Start writing today. Use the button below to create a Substack of your own Start a Substack

Measles was a regular occurence for Baby Boomers and Generation X. Parents of healthy children knew that it was not something to be feared. Here’s a short video clip from The Brady Bunch, a popular television show that proves just how people accepted measles in 1969.

To help people understand the truth about measles, the World Council for Health invited experts to talk about measles, vaccination and its possible natural treatments. One of the speakers, Dr. Mark Trozzi, wrote his own article based on that discussion and we invite you to read it.