When the pandemic hit, I was in the Philippines where my 92 year old grandmother got Covid. I took the risk of letting her take Ivermectin because the hospitals were fully booked. Under the guidance of Dr. Homer Lim, who is now taking the lead in World Council for Health Philippines, she got well. Ivermectin, despite all the bashing the governments all over the world had been giving, worked so fast and my grandmother healed. This got me into the health advocacy and I began trying to filter the truth from all the lies.

I eventually met Dr. Marivic Villa who despite being based in Florida, has boldly been helping Filipino doctors understand the protocols that could help Covid patients. I saw her passion for seeking what’s best for her patients. I observed her persistence to find solutions. I admired her courage to seek out the truth.

She has helped so many people in the past and now, she is the one seeking our help.

This research is based on her clinical observations spanning the years before, during, and after the pandemic. It is crucial because the analysis will help filter the truth from the lies when it comes to what is truly happening inside a patient’s body now, when many of us are getting more aggressive cancers, getting chronic illnesses that were not commonly heard of before, etc. This project will help make doctors understand their patients more which will lead to better, safer solutions.

To do this research takes a lot of chart reading and encoding. It is very labor intensive and she needs financial support to continue the project.

Apart from the encoders and staff, Dr. Villa’s research team is composed of credible advocates: Dr. Mark Trozzi (WCH Canada), Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, and Nicolas Hulscher.

Please consider supporting this research by either sharing our appeal or by donating through this link: GiveSendGo

