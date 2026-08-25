For over a century Americans, have lived by a peculiar ritual: resetting the clock twice a year. But that cycle may be ending — Congress is currently considering three very different ways to stop the switch. Whichever proposal wins will shape when millions of people will wake up, commute, shop, and sleep for generations.

The Three Proposals and the Pros & Cons

The Sunshine Protection Act (Permanent Daylight Saving Time)

The Sunshine Protection Act is a bipartisan legislation introduced and led by Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the United States, eliminating the twice-yearly “spring forward” and “fall back” clock changes.

First introduced in 2020; the Senate unanimously passed it in March 2022, but it stalled in the House

Reintroduced in January 2025 as S.29 (119th Congress)

In July 2026, the House Rules Committee advanced the bill (6-4 vote), bringing it one step closer to a full House vote

Under the bill, states like Arizona and Hawaii that currently opt out of DST would remain on standard time year-round

Pros of Permanent Daylight Saving Time

✅ Evening safety: More daylight during commute hours reduces pedestrian accidents and driving risks. A study showed robberies drop ~7% overall and ~27% in evening hours after the spring shift.

✅ Active lifestyles: People engage in more outdoor recreation after work—up to 3% more physical activity, per a study from Wolff & Makino.

✅ Eliminate transition disruption: The biannual clock change itself causes temporary sleep loss (15–30 min/night), increased heart attacks, strokes, and missed medical appointments. Ending the switch removes this harm.

Cons of Permanent Daylight Saving Time

⚠️Health risks: Chronic circadian misalignment from permanent DST is linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, certain cancers, and mental health issues.

⚠️ Morning darkness: In winter, sunrise could occur after 9 AM in northern states, meaning children walk to school in the dark and commuters drive in darkness.

⚠️ Standard time may be healthier: Scientists increasingly argue that standard time (not DST) aligns better with human biology. The body’s natural rhythm is closer to standard time; DST essentially shifts us an hour away from solar time year-round.

⚠️Economic decline: Extended evening light drives retail sales, dining, and recreation. A JP Morgan study found spending drops when DST ends.

⚠️ State confusion: Allowing states to opt out could create a patchwork where neighboring states are on different times, complicating travel, broadcasting, and business operations.

Current Status

The bill has broad public support (polls show most Americans want to stop switching clocks), but the debate centers on which time to lock in—permanent DST or permanent standard time. In early 2026, 43% favored permanent DST vs. 28% for permanent standard time. Alternative bills like the Daylight Act of 2026 (H.R. 7378) propose adopting standard time instead, advancing it by 30 minutes.

The legislation will need both chambers’ approval and presidential signature to become law.

The Daylight Act of 2026 (H.R. 7378)

Introduced by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida) on February 4, 2026, this bill proposes a compromise solution: shifting all U.S. time zones forward by 30 minutes (instead of the current 60-minute DST shift) and making it permanent year-round.

Key Changes

This would make the U.S. one of the few nations using half-hour time zone offsets—similar to India (UTC+5:30). The bill refers to this as ”American Half Time.”

Pros of Daylight Act of 2026

✅Less sleep loss: Only 30 minutes lost instead of a full hour during the spring transition—less circadian disruption overall.

✅More evening daylight: Sunsets occur 30 minutes later, giving more outdoor time after work, longer retail hours, and potential safety/economic benefits.

✅Eliminates clock changes: No more “spring forward” or “fall back”—removes the biannual disruption that causes temporary increases in heart attacks, strokes, and missed medical appointments.

✅Better India–US alignment: Reduces the time gap with India by ~30 minutes, slightly improving overlap for business calls and collaboration.

✅Compromise position: Bridges the gap between permanent DST supporters (who want +1 hour) and permanent standard time advocates (who want no change).

✅Healthier than full DST: Medical experts note a half-hour shift is “less harmful” than the full hour of permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Cons of Daylight Act of 2026

⚠️Still shifts from solar time: Even 30 minutes forward means clocks don’t match local solar noon—some experts argue any permanent offset disrupts natural rhythms.

⚠️Half-hour complexity: Introducing non-whole-hour time zones creates new confusion for scheduling, travel, broadcasting, and international coordination.

⚠️Winter morning darkness: In northern states, sunrise could still occur after 8:30 AM, meaning children walk to school in darkness.

⚠️Technology & infrastructure costs: Airlines, computers, transportation systems, and apps must be reprogrammed for half-hour offsets—potentially costly and error-prone.

⚠️International misalignment: Most trading partners use whole-hour offsets; the U.S. would stand out, complicating global business operations.

⚠️Modest benefits: Some critics argue the gains (30 extra minutes of evening light) are too small to justify the logistical overhaul.

Current Status

Referred to: House Committee on Energy and Commerce

Implementation delay: 90 days after passage (to allow businesses, airlines, and tech systems to adjust)

Comparison: While the Sunshine Protection Act (S.29) passed the Senate unanimously in 2022 but stalled in the House, the Daylight Act represents a middle-ground approach gaining traction as a compromise alternative.

The debate continues between three main options: permanent DST (Sunshine Protection Act), permanent standard time, or permanent “American Half Time” (Daylight Act).

Permanent Standard Time

Permanent Standard Time would lock the U.S. on our natural solar-based time year-round—no more “spring forward” or “fall back.” This is the position favored by sleep medicine experts and major health organizations.

Pros of Permanent Standard Time

✅Better circadian alignment: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine states that standard time “aligns best with human circadian biology.” Waking closer to sunrise helps regulate sleep-wake cycles, hormone release, body temperature, and metabolism.

✅Morning sunlight exposure: Dr. Catharine Young (Harvard) notes: ”Most sleep and circadian experts favor permanent standard time because morning light is the strongest cue for aligning our biological clocks.” Earlier sunrises mean more natural light in the morning, improving alertness and mood.

✅Improved cardiovascular health: Studies link the biannual DST transition to increased heart attacks, strokes, and atrial fibrillation. Permanent standard time avoids this recurring disruption entirely.

✅Safer winter mornings: Children walking to school and commuters driving in the morning are safer when there’s more daylight during those hours—which standard time provides in winter.

✅Reduces social jet lag: When your clock matches your natural rhythm, you’re less likely to experience the chronic misalignment that contributes to metabolic disorders, depression, and cognitive impairment.

✅Aligns with global norms: Most countries around the world operate on standard time without DST shifts; adopting it permanently brings the U.S. closer to international consistency.

Cons of Permanent Standard Time

⚠️Earlier winter sunsets: In summer, daylight would end roughly an hour earlier each evening compared to current DST. A 7 PM sunset could become 6 PM, reducing perceived “evening time.”

⚠️Fewer outdoor activities after work: Less evening light means fewer opportunities for outdoor recreation, sports, shopping, and dining after traditional work hours—potentially impacting businesses.

⚠️Perceived as less convenient: Many Americans enjoy later sunsets and associate them with leisure time, vacation mood, and retail activity. Standard time feels like “losing” those hours to some.

⚠️Economic concerns: Industries like golf, tourism, and retail rely on extended evening daylight. The golf industry estimated $400 million per month of current DST; permanent standard time could reduce revenue.

⚠️Unpopular with public opinion: Polls show ~43% prefer permanent DST vs. ~28% for permanent standard time—though most simply want to stop switching clocks.

Key Comparison at a Glance

Bottom Line

If the priority is health and science, permanent standard time has the stronger evidence base. If the priority is lifestyle and economic activity, many voters favor permanent DST. The compromise proposal—the Daylight Act of 2026—offers a middle ground with a half-hour shift instead of a full hour.

The Verdict

All three proposals agree on one thing: Americans want to stop switching clocks twice a year. The real debate is about which direction to lock them in.

Sunshine Protection Act wins on popularity and evening lifestyle benefits but faces strong medical opposition.

Daylight Act attempts compromise but introduces global complexity with untested health effects.

Permanent Standard Time has the strongest science behind it but the weakest political traction.

The key tension: what’s best for your body may not feel best for your weekend.

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