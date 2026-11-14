Over the past several months, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has flagged several widely prescribed blood pressure medications for recall due to problems with how the tablets dissolve in the body or with the strength of the active drug. These are not just small, local issues — the affected bottles were distributed to pharmacies nationwide, which means that patients in Florida may have picked up a prescription from one of the recalled lots.

Recall 1: Olmesartan, Amlodipine, and Hydrochlorothiazide (Macleods Pharma USA)

Last October 26, 2026, one of the biggest recalls involves a generic combination pill equivalent to the brand drug Tribenzor. Macleods Pharma USA pulled 3,744 bottles of the 40 mg / 10 mg / 25 mg strength because the tablets failed to meet the FDA’s dissolution standards — meaning they may not break down properly in your body, which could make the medication less effective. The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, the type where there is a reasonable chance of temporary or medically reversible health effects. The brand-name Tribenzor is not part of this recall.

Recall 2: Telmisartan and Amlodipine (Mylan / Viatris)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which operates under the Viatris label, recalled more than 21,000 bottles of a combination telmisartan and amlodipine tablet. This one is a bit different — the problem was that the telmisartan content was too high, sometimes called a “superpotent” issue. The affected lots are 3228113, 3228114, and 3228115 (expiring October 31, 2026), plus 3228120 and 3228121 (expiring November 30, 2026). If your bottle matches one of these lot numbers, you should contact your pharmacy.

Recall 3: Chlorthalidone (Inventia Healthcare)

Inventia Healthcare Limited, an India-based manufacturer, issued two separate recalls of its 25 mg chlorthalidone tablets in 2026 after the product failed to meet the FDA’s dissolution specifications. The first recall was initiated on June 5, 2026, covering 11,460 bottles, and a second recall followed on September 3, 2026, affecting an additional 13,567 bottles — more than 25,000 bottles in total. The FDA designated both actions as Class II recalls, meaning the problem is expected to cause temporary or medically reversible health effects rather than serious harm. The two FDA enforcement report numbers are D-0610-2026 and D-0852-2026.

The affected tablets come in 100-tablet and 1,000-tablet bottles and all carry an expiration date of April 2027. The three specific batch codes that patients should look for are:

RISA24001

RISB24002

RISA24002

Because many retail and mail-order pharmacies transfer pills into standard orange bottles without printing the manufacturer’s lot number, it can be hard to verify the batch at home. If you take chlorthalidone, the best move is to call the pharmacy where you filled the prescription and ask them to check their dispensing records against those three batch codes. The FDA has said that for Class II recalls like this one, patients can generally keep taking the medication unless the manufacturer or their doctor advises otherwise, because the risk of stopping a blood pressure pill abruptly is usually greater than the risk of slightly slower tablet dissolution.

Chlorthalidone is a diuretic, or “water pill,” commonly prescribed for high blood pressure and sometimes for fluid retention related to heart failure, liver disease, or kidney conditions. If you have been taking a chlorthalidone brand or generic from a different manufacturer, your bottle is not part of these Inventia recalls — the recalls only cover the specific Inventia Healthcare lots listed above.

Recall 4: Valsartan / Diovan (Novartis)

Finally, Novartis recalled a single lot — AV5913C, a 90-count bottle of 160 mg valsartan tablets expiring in June 2027 — because of a failed dissolution specification. Because it is a single lot, fewer patients are affected, but if you take Diovan or a valsartan generic, it is still worth a quick look at your bottle.

Why This Matters

All of these recalls were distributed to retail pharmacies across the country, so Florida residents are absolutely part of the affected population. As previously mentioned, many of us in Florida get our prescriptions refilled at chain pharmacies or through mail-order services that transfer pills into standard orange bottles. Those orange bottles usually don’t carry the manufacturer’s original lot number, so you may need to ask the pharmacy where you filled the prescription to pull up their dispensing record for you.

How to Check Your Own Bottle

Take out the blood pressure medication you currently use and look at the label. You are looking for the drug name, the manufacturer, the strength, and — most importantly — the lot or batch number and the National Drug Code (NDC). For the Macleods olmesartan combination, the NDCs to watch for are 33342-246-07 (30-count) and 33342-246-10 (90-count). For the Mylan telmisartan combination, look for NDC 0378-1075-93. If you don’t see an NDC on your bottle, your pharmacist can confirm it for you.

What To Do If You Have an Affected Bottle

Call the pharmacy where you filled the prescription, or your doctor’s office, and ask them to verify whether your specific lot is on the recall list. If it is, they can arrange a safe replacement. In most cases like these, the FDA has said patients may keep taking the medication until a replacement is arranged, but it is a good idea to ask your pharmacist what the right next step is for your specific situation.

You may also want to notify your doctor so that he/she can help you decide on what to do.

Keep It Simple, Keep It Calm

The overall message for Florida patients is straightforward: a handful of blood pressure pills have had quality problems, the affected lots are identified, and the fix is usually just a phone call to your pharmacy. Take two minutes to check your bottle tonight. If it isn’t on the list, put it back on the shelf and go on with your day. If it is, your pharmacist can take care of the replacement, and you can keep your blood pressure steady without interruption.

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