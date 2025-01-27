Dear

,

On behalf of World Council for Health Florida WCH FL, thank you for this incredible write-up highlighting Florida’s role as a haven for medical freedom. As the organizer of the event #WCHFL Detox and Wellbeing Fair last 1-11-25 and a proud Floridian, it fills me with gratitude to see our efforts being recognized and appreciated on such a platform.

Florida’s stance on prioritizing individual rights and informed consent has been a beacon of hope, not only for those of us living here but for people worldwide seeking a model of freedom and ethical governance. Hosting this event allowed us to bring together like-minded individuals and foster the kind of open, honest discourse that is so desperately needed.

The acknowledgment of the challenges healthcare professionals face and the protection Florida offers them is particularly meaningful. This is why we work so hard—to ensure that every voice, especially those questioning the narrative, is heard without fear of retaliation.

It is an honor to be part of this movement and to see Florida set an example for balancing personal autonomy with public health. Let’s continue building this momentum and standing strong for truth, justice, and freedom. Together, we’re making an impact.

Last but not least, thank you to all the speakers for gracing the event with your insightful and powerful talks. Your presence and words inspired us all and reinforced the importance of standing strong for medical freedom. We are truly honored and grateful.

Thank you so much

,

,

!