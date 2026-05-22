A lot of times, super good articles on health come up but we’re too busy to read it in its entirety. The one written by Sayer Ji on B. Subtilis, a gut bacteria we may have, is very extensive and quite overwhelming for those who may not be used to reading. To help more people see its importance, here’s a summarized version. But if you do want to read it for yourself, here’s Sayer’s Ji’s full article.

Summary:

Scientists discovered soil bacteria (B. subtilis strain MZA-75) that break down polyester polyurethane plastics. Even more impressive, another strain (AP-04), can destroy over 36% of thin plastic film in just two months. It breaks the plastic apart at a molecular level.

Other things it can do:

break down pyrethroids—a common class of pesticides sprayed on most conventionally grown crops worldwide.

destroy other harmful chemicals like pendimethalin (a weed killer ) and penthiopyrad (a fungicide ). One enzyme from this bacterium destroys multiple types of dangerous herbicides while also helping plants grow stronger.

when working with other certain bacteria, it can break down phenol —one of the most fundamental toxic industrial chemicals.

an enzyme extracted from it can destroy multiple dangerous mold toxins (mycotoxins)—hidden contaminants in grains and animal feed responsible for widespread but poorly understood health problems in both farm animals and humans.

a specific strain (Bs-15) can consume glyphosate, an herbicide that can affect your kidney and liver.

(For the links to the research papers, please refer to the full article.)

Our bodies alone may not be able to detoxify everyday pollutants—but combined with our resident microbes, we become remarkably capable.

With the knowledge we now have, he suggests the following:

Heal the soil to promote bacteria such as B. subtilis. Modern farming practices—heavy plowing, constant pesticide spraying, excessive fertilizers—destroy the very environments these helpful bacteria need to flourish. Choosing regenerative farming isn’t just a trendy lifestyle choice; it’s actively rebuilding Earth’s most essential pollution-filtering system. Healthy soil equals healthy microbiology equals healthier food. Eat fermented foods. Traditional fermented foods like natto, miso, kimchi, raw sauerkraut, and traditionally aged cheeses are actual carriers of living beneficial bacteria—including Bacillus subtilis—delivered naturally through food. When you eat them, you’re transplanting these hardworking microbes straight into your digestive tract, where they continue their ancient job of breaking down things your body can’t handle on its own. Supplement strategically. For people who would rather go for supplementation, there are scientifically studied spore-form probiotics like AB22™ (featured in products such as CardioNK).

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