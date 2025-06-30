Did you know that the humble pineapple was once a symbol of wealth? They say that Christopher Columbus brought the first pineapples from Guadeloupe to Europe in the 1490s and it became an instant hit to monarchs. By the late 1700s, imported pineapples from the Caribbean were as expensive as $8000 in today’s value!

Even if it is more affordable to eat pineapples nowadays, its long list of health benefits make it deserve its crown.

Source or protective antioxidants. Regular consumption lessens risk of chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Consuming pineapple’s flavonoids with its rich insoluble fiber can prolong the antioxidant protective effect. Pineapples have lots of fiber which help support a healthy digestive system and enrich the gut microbiota. Pineapples contain an enzyme, known as bromelain, which breaks down the proteins in food into their smaller building blocks of amino acids and peptides. It is bromelain content that makes pineapple a useful digestive aid and good tenderizer for meat or fish. Supports iron absorption because it has loads of vitamin C. Reduces inflammation, swelling and bruising after injury or surgery because of bromelain content. May help relieve pain of arthritis. Bromelain is suggested to help regulate the immune system and lowers risk of viral infection. Its bromelain content is also reported to minimize the attacks of angina and transient ischemic attacks (TIA), break down cholesterol plaques and lessen risk of blood coagulation. Pineapples may be supportive for inflammatory bowel conditions.

The above is just a summary but you can read the whole article found in BBC Good Food.

