The corona virus mainly attacks the lungs and airways, and while many recover, it can be dangerous for older people or those with weak immune systems.

Some antiviral drugs like Remdesivir and Paxlovid have been developed to fight the virus but some people experience rebound infections and new medications are still needed.

The virus uses a surface protein popularly known as the spike protein to enter human cells by attaching to a receptor called ACE2. This spike protein is covered in sugars called oligomannose. These sugar coatings help the virus evade the immune system and stick to human cells.

Researchers are exploring ways to block these sugar-covered spike proteins to stop the virus from spreading.

Bromelain and AcmJRL

They chose bromelain. Bromelain is a compound that can be extracted from pineapple stems. It is popularly used in medicine for reducing swelling and inflammation.

Bromelain contains several proteins including one called AcmJRL which is part of a group of proteins that can stick to certain sugars (called lectins). AcmJRL binds well to mannose sugars, the ones found on the spike protein.

What the Scientists Did

The scientists first isolated AcmJRL from bromelain. Then, they used sugar array tests to find out exactly which sugars AcmJRL binds to best. It showed strong preference for mannose chains, especially complex ones like mannopentaose.

They also developed a test to measure how strongly AcmJRL binds to these sugars before testing it on spike proteins.

They found out that AcmJRL was able to block the spike protein from sticking to ACE2, the human cell receptor the virus uses to enter our bodies.

What does this imply?

This study shows that AcmJRL from pineapple extract might help fight COVID-19 reinfection by binding to the virus’s spike protein and thus, preventing the virus from attaching to human cells.

Bromelain or AcmJRL could be developed into a new antiviral treatment or used alongside other drugs to help prevent Covid 19 reinfection.

If you want to read the study in its actual scientific version, simply click here.

If you want to read more articles like this or would like to support our other endeavors, please subscribe and/or check out our website.

Thank you for reading.