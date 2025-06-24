When feverish, most people automatically reach for a paracetamol tablet. After all, they say it’s safe even for pregnant women. However, a study published on Reproductive Toxicology will beg to disagree.

According to the researchers, paracetamol may disrupt endocrine properties that could affect fetal programming of reproductive health which results to impaired semen quality and changes in reproductive hormones especially in male babies.

Although the study was originally done in 1998 to 2000, it had only been published recently probably due to the usual censorship that happens when studies might slow down sales of pharmaceuticals.

Click to read the study.

