Nicolas Hulscher started building his strong foundation in health sciences in Michigan. He received both institutional and departmental honors from his Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Health Professional Studies from Oakland University’s Honors College in December 2020. He then proceeded to get his Master of Public Health (MPH) degree with a specialization in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in 2024. This prepared him for real-world public health challenges.

Occupational Background & Achievements

He currently serves as an epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes evidence-based medicine and challenges risks in medical interventions. He has co-authored 16 peer-reviewed studies since 2023. His work has earned over 190 citations on Google Scholar, proving his great impact in the field. Hulscher also guests in podcasts and interviews, advocating for safer health policies.

Research Projects

Hulscher’s projects mostly focus on vaccine safety, infectious disease origins, and public health risks. One of his key co-authored researches in 2024 involved a systematic review that examined autopsy findings of COVID-19 patients. It centered on vaccine-induced myocarditis cases, identifying potential causal links which question post-vaccination monitoring. His other projects include risk stratification for cardiac arrest after the jab, scrutiny into H5N1 bird flu lab origins, and a 2025 report on mRNA vaccine biodistribution that includes more than a hundred studies on persistence and toxicity. His most current works investigate vaccinated vs. unvaccinated health risks, including neurological and immune issues in kids.

His extensive work despite his young career makes him a very fit member of Dr. Marivic Villa's research team.

