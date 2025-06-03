For the younger generation, it might be difficult to accept that natural remedies work because of the brainwashing done to promote commercially produced pharmaceuticals. However, there’s a book published in 1899 intended to guide doctors’ treatments by one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies we have today, Merck.

Read Sayer Ji’s article to find out more and get the link to see the book’s contents.

If you would like to keep on reading articles and guides from the World Council for Health, please do consider subscribing to this substack or visit www.worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org to know how else you can support.