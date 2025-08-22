Before we give you a little infographic on N-Acetylcysteine (NAC), we’d like to invite you to join our full day wellness event that will happen on September 27, 2025 at the Grand Oaks, Weirsdale, Florida. Highly sought speakers from different parts of the world will be talking about wellness, vaccine-induced cancers and immune disorders. It’s going to be a fun and informative day!

Now, let’s talk about N-Acetylcysteine or NAC. NAC has become very popular during the pandemic due to its healing power for respiratory issues. NAC is derived from the amino acid cysteine with the chemical formula: C₅H₉N₃O₃S.

Natural sources of NAC are garlic, onions and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

NAC was originally developed as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose. It is mainly used to thin mucus but it is used for a variety of other conditions (e.g. mental health treatment) as an antioxidant.

NAC is usually available as an over-the-counter supplement. It can be taken in a capsule or by powder mixed with water. It is a supportive supplement for things like detoxification, immune function, and respiratory health.

Here’s a fact: It was discovered in the 1960s as a treatment for poisoning.

