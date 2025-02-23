As we watched the disrespect, blame and accusations hurled at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in front of millions of viewers online before he could sit in the position of Health & Human Services secretary, one can’t help but wonder what was behind all the fiery emotional outbursts stemming supposedly from a measles outbreak in Samoa.

Remember, when a supposed intellectual procedure such as the questioning of RFK Jr.’s credibility to see if he were fit for the position becomes highly emotional, there’s gotta be something wrong being covered up there. One must be careful to read between the lines and look behind the scenes when emotions are used to distract from a supposed fair verbal exchange.

And so, here’s a peek at the truth of what was being covered up with emotional baggage. Read this post from the Children’s Health Defense written by Sayer Ji.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/latest-measles-outbreaks-result-failed-vaccines-not-failure-to-vaccinate/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250219