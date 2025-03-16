It’s time to gather and be heard.

World Council for Health USA-Florida is part of MAHA - the Make America Healthy Again Florida Coalition and we’d like to invite everyone to promote our health advocacies through grassroots lobbying efforts like Legislative Day.

On March 26, 2025, we will be gathering at the Rotunda of the Florida State Capitol Building to distribute materials and give talking points that you can use when you go with us to the legislative offices in Tallahassee.

Here’s a list of bills that we are promoting to protect health, freedom, and parental rights filed in our 2025 legislative session:

And here’s a list of those we hope to stop:

Florida's legislative session is only 60 days, and we are almost halfway through!

Hop on a bus with fellow freedom-loving advocates! Here are the stops for you to plan things out.

West Palm Beach

Orlando

Gainesville

The Villages

Melbourne

Daytona Beach

Jacksonville

Sarasota

Tampa

If you can’t make it, please consider donating a bus ticket to help advocates who cannot afford a ticket.

For more information, visit the MAHA Legislative Day website.