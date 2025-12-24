While there’s no single “Lyme disease diet,” these anti-inflammatory, nutrient-dense, and gut-friendly Christmas food options can significantly support healing, reduce inflammation, repair damaged tissues, boost energy levels, and protect the gut microbiome, while keeping the holiday spirits alive.

Remember:

Lower inflammation by prioritizing foods that calm it, such as colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins. Support the gut by choosing fermented foods, fiber, and prebiotics that encourage healthy gut microbiome that help boost immune function. Make it nutrient-dense by emphasizing foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support detoxification and cellular repair. Avoid triggers by limiting sugar, gluten, dairy, processed foods, and inflammatory oils, which can exacerbate symptoms,. Hydrate for detoxification and overall well-being.

Christmas Day Meal Plan for Lyme Disease Patients

Breakfast: Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Ginger Smoothie

Ingredients:

* 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk

* 1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks (for sweetness and bromelain)

* 1/2 inch fresh ginger, peeled

* 1/2 inch fresh turmeric, peeled (or 1/2 tsp ground turmeric)

* 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax seeds

* 1 scoop collagen peptides (optional, for gut health and protein)

* Pinch of black pepper (enhances turmeric absorption)

Instructions: Blend all ingredients until creamy and smooth.

Lunch: Healing Chicken & Vegetable Broth Bowl

Ingredients:

* 2 cups homemade chicken or bone broth (low sodium)

* 3-4 oz shredded cooked chicken breast (organic, pasture-raised)

* 1/2 cup mixed non-starchy vegetables, finely chopped (e.g., carrots, celery, zucchini, spinach)

* 1/4 cup cooked gluten-free pasta (e.g., brown rice pasta) or quinoa (optional)

* Fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro, for garnish

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Bring broth to a simmer. Add chopped vegetables and cook until tender.

2. Stir in shredded chicken and cooked pasta/quinoa (if using). Heat through.

3. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs.

Snack: Avocado and Seed Crackers

Ingredients:

* 1/2 ripe avocado, mashed

* Gluten-free, grain-free seed crackers (check ingredients for inflammatory oils)

* Pinch of sea salt and red pepper flakes (optional)

* **Instructions:** Spread mashed avocado on crackers.

Dinner: Baked Cod with Roasted Asparagus and Sweet Potato Mash

Ingredients:

* 5-6 oz wild-caught cod fillet

* 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

* 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 1 clove garlic, minced

* Fresh lemon slices

* Fresh dill or parsley for garnish

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss asparagus with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet.

3. Place cod on a separate piece of parchment paper on the same baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and top with lemon slices and dill.

4. Roast cod and asparagus for 12-15 minutes, or until cod is flaky and asparagus is tender-crisp.

5. Meanwhile, boil or steam cubed sweet potato until very tender. Mash with a fork, adding a splash of unsweetened almond milk (optional) for creaminess.

6. Serve the baked cod with roasted asparagus and sweet potato mash.

Dessert: Berry Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

* 1/4 cup chia seeds

* 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk

* 1/2 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

* 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

* Optional: a few drops of liquid stevia or a tiny bit of maple syrup for sweetness.

Instructions:

1. In a jar or bowl, whisk together chia seeds, almond milk, and vanilla extract. If using sweetener, add it now.

2. Let sit for 5 minutes, then whisk again to break up any clumps.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight until thickened.

4. Top with fresh berries before serving.

Remember that individual sensitivities can vary so pay attention to how different foods affect you.

Drink plenty of water and if you enjoy herbal teas, go for ginger, peppermint, and dandelion.

Above all, try to plan things well so that the holidays don’t get too stressful and trigger Lyme flares.

