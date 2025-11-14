Lyme disease is an infection caused by a type of bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi. These bacteria spread to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks (a.k.a. deer ticks). These are tiny, spider-like creatures that can be found in wooded, grassy, or brushy areas of the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and north-central United States, in Europe and Asia. Not all tick bites lead to Lyme disease—only those carrying the bacteria do. The disease got its name from Lyme, Connecticut because this is where it was first identified in the 1970s.

Lyme disease is preventable and treatable if caught early. It doesn’t spread from person to person, like through coughing or touching. Instead, prevention focuses on avoiding tick bites. So, wear long sleeves and pants in wooded areas. It is advisable to use insect repellent with DEET. Try to stick to the center of trails. Always check yourself and your pets for ticks after being outdoors. It takes 36-48 hours for the ticks to transmit the bacteria so early removal can stop an infection.

Common Symptoms

Although not everyone will experience the same symptoms, early recognition is important to ensure fast treatment.

Early Stage (within 30 days from being bitten): erythema migrans (EM) - a red, expanding rash which looks like a bull’s-eye because it has a red spot in the center surrounded by a clear circle and then another red outer ring. doesn’t itch or hurt appears in about 70-80% of cases Other early symptoms may be mistaken for other illnesses so people don’t always realize it could have come from a tick bite: fever chills headache fatigue muscle and joint aches swollen lymph nodes Later Stages (weeks to months later): severe headaches neck stiffness additional rashes facial palsy (drooping on one or both sides of the face) arthritis with major joint swelling (especially knees) heart palpitations nerve pain dizziness short-term memory issues numbness shooting pains

Both kids and adults can get infected although children often complain of fatigue or joint pain first.

How Treatable Is Lyme Disease?

Most people easily recover from Lyme Disease with proper treatment. About 80-90% of people who get early treatment have no lingering issues.

If left untreated, however, complications like arthritis, neurological problems, or fatigue may lasts for months or years (sometimes called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome). Symptoms often improve over time with supportive care.

Bacterial Persistence and Dormancy

The problem with Borrelia burgdorferi is it can survive in the body even after treatment. It can become dormant or in “persister” state where it slows down or hides from the immune system. Although it won’t be fully active, the bacteria might form protective structures called biofilms that protect it from drugs and the body’s usual defenses. These can linger in tissues and may become reactivated later on, causing continuous symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, or brain fog (10-30% of cases) which can’t be handled by standard antibiotics.

Reactivation Triggers

Triggers for reactivation of Lyme disease may vary by person, but may include:

emotional stress (ex. sudden death in the family or accidents)

physical stress to the body (i.e., surgery, physical harm, concussion)

infections, colds or viral illnesses

exhaustion

diets including processed sugars and alcohol

menstrual period

lack of sleep

traveling and/or changes in schedule

changes in treatment

Other Important Things to Know

Doctors typically diagnose based on manifesting symptoms, history of exposure, and the bull’s-eye rash. Blood tests will look for antibodies but they’re often done in two stages for accuracy. If you live in or visited a high-risk area, let your doctor know your outdoor activities to ensure no dormant bacteria is overlooked. Clinical history is crucial for Lyme Disease.

Prevention Tips Beyond Avoidance

Shower right after outdoor time to take off unattached ticks. Dry clothes in a hot dryer for 10 minutes to kill any remaining ticks. Should you find a tick, you may want to remove and save it for identification in the future.

Being vigilant can make a difference. If you’ve been bitten or feel different after being outdoors, consider a check up. Early detection can help save you all the trouble.

