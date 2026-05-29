Every now and then, we find other Substack writers aligned to some of our principles which you, our readers, might find value in reading as well. One of them is C’s Journey who will be embarking on trying to explain 30 nutrients and make you understand their interactions within the human body.

Why is this important?

In the past, we have relied heavily on our physicians to tell us how to make us healthy. However, we are slowly realizing that medical school is incomplete in fully understanding what is good for the human body. It is failing to see clearly that many alternative solutions beyond the pharmaceutical industry respond better to our healing needs. We fall prey to the perspective that our health is completely in pharma’s hands. Medicinal plants, for example, have become perceived as substandard cures by its lack of “scientific evidence” even when patients have been attesting to these working well for them.

Understanding how the body works is important. It is our duty to learn as much as we can about what happens inside of our bodies so that we can make better choices toward health. This is not about rebelling against our doctors. Many of them are doing their best but we can’t leave everything in their hands. This is about knowing as many aspects of health as we can so that we can be empowered to make good healthy choices ourselves.

Within the next few months, C’s Journey will be introducing us to the world of elements inside our bodies and how these function and interact. That knowledge will be very empowering.

Read the introductory article here.

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