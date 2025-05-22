Who should be your best doctor? You.

Why? Because you’re the one who fully knows what you’re feeling. You’re most probably the one who should remember what has happened to lead you to your illness. And of course, you are the only one who will experience your body’s response to treatments 24 hours round the clock.

When one goes to a doctor, it is a “consultation.” The ideal scenario is for the doctor to help you identify and understand what needs to be done to get you back to your healthier state. It is a consultation where medical advice is given.

However, nowadays, most people have come to rely too heavily on health professionals without remembering that the power and decision to heal is primarily the patient’s responsibility. The medical professional’s responsibility is to give proper medical advice that a patient may or may not choose to implement.

Because doctor consultations are timed, many patients are not able to get enough information to make good decisions about their own health.

Here’s a past article from the World Council for Health to help guide you in getting enough information from your chosen doctor(s) before you give your consent to any treatment.

