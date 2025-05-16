The most natural thing for any human to do is to breathe. Because of different experiences in life, it is not surprising that a lot of us have forgotten to breathe properly. Some of us mostly do just half-breaths wherein we are not inhaling in full capacity like babies whose breathing are noticeable with the rise and fall of the tummy area. Some of us mostly breathe through our mouths probably because of our allergies.

It is very important to breathe through the nose because unlike the mouth, our noses are able to filter dust and other particles from the air. Secondly, when we breathe through the nose, nitric oxide is released from the sinuses. Why is that important? Nitric oxide is a vasodilator which relaxes the muscular walls of blood vessels. This leads to a relaxed and better blood flow that eases blood pressure.

Breathing techniques can be used to address many other health concerns like depression, anxiety, difficulty in sleeping and chronic lung diseases among others. It can help balance both sides of the brain and regulate the autonomic nervous system.

Find out more about these breathing techniques and try the Breathe Better 21 Day Challenge.

If you would like to keep on reading articles and guides from the World Council for Health, please do consider subscribing to this substack or visit www.worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org to know how else you can support.