It's the nurse who cares for the patient...
The medical doctor is usually the superstar when a patient is hospitalized but the ones truly delivering the care are the nurses. They are the silent production crew that probably know the patients more than the doctors do. Nurses play a very critical role in healthcare and it is just but right that they have their own community in the World Council for Health.
We encourage nurses to sign up for the World Council for Health.
