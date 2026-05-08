SuperSally888, a colleague in the health freedom advocacy, has been studying the infant mortality rates of the Philippines and other countries for several years now. Her discoveries are quite shocking and could actually be used as tools to disprove certain health fallacies.

In this substack article, she summarizes her first peer-reviewed paper to show her findings.

What’s that got to do with Florida? Well, it just might be a good time to do what she did and check out how our health system might actually be harming our children and grandchildren. She used statistics from the Philippine government. Maybe someone would like to take on the same project for Florida?

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