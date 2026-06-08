It’s different when you’ve packed everything in case it happens and when it’s really happening! Read on to know what to do during hurricanes.

Recognize Warnings and Respond Immediately

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. Secure your preparations.

A hurricane warning signals hurricane-force winds expected within 36 hours. Finalize boarding, fill vehicles with fuel, eat perishable foods, and move indoors.

Follow Mandatory Evacuation Orders Without Hesitation

If authorities instruct you to leave, go immediately. Storm surge cannot be outrun once it begins flowing. Transport pets, grab your go-bag, and follow pre-established routes. Traffic jams worsen dramatically when residents delay departure past optimal timing.

Shelter in Place Safely

When staying home becomes the safer option—or if you’re caught by surprise:

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor that remains above anticipated flood elevation. Bathrooms, closets, hallways, and under staircases offer the strongest structural protection.

Never shelter in attics sealed by rising water. Rescue teams cannot reach trapped occupants easily.

Close all interior doors and exterior windows. Do not open hurricane shutters until the eye passes overhead (opening them too early exposes interiors to violent secondary winds arriving behind the calm center).

Unplug fragile electronics and appliances. Turn off gas valves if instructed by utility companies. Shut off electricity at the main breaker if floodwater enters the structure.

Remain inside throughout the storm. Partway through a hurricane lies the “eye”—an eerily calm, clear-eyed lull lasting anywhere from ten minutes to several hours. Winds resume violently from the opposite direction moments later. Many casualties occur when premature evacuees venture outdoors during this deceptive quiet period.

Avoid Risking Flood Waters

Six inches of rapidly moving water can knock an adult flat. One foot of water sweeps most passenger vehicles downstream. Underestimated creeks, washed-out bridges, and unfamiliar terrain conceal lethal surprises constantly. Avoid driving, walking, or swimming through inundated streets—even if water appears shallow or stationary. Post-storm, submerged roads hide collapsed pavement, sharp debris, chemical spills, and energized underwater cables.

Protect Against Heat and Illness Indoors

Without air conditioning, heat stress poses serious health risks, particularly for elderly residents and young children:

Apply cool damp cloths to skin periodically

Drink plenty of water despite feeling nauseous or bloated

Rest frequently in shaded rooms distant from sun-exposed walls and windows

Try to keep these things in mind before it happens. You can’t rely on your mobile phone too much if you have to preserve as much battery charge as you can.

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