Consider this: Only 20% of our Vitamin D comes from food. The 80% comes from sun exposure.

How do we bridge the concern between our fear of skin cancer and getting enough sunlight?

Here’s an interview of TecScience with dermatologist, Monica Morcos González, where she points out the importance of the sun not only for improving our immune system’s performance but also for other health concerns like sleep cycles.

Click here to get to the article.

If you would like to keep on reading articles and guides from the World Council for Health, please do consider subscribing to this substack or visit www.worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org to know how else you can support.