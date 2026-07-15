If you are interested in a new perspective of how our immune system works, here’s a paper from Dr. Marian Laderoute, a highly seasoned Canadian immunologist, that you might want to check out. It can be overwhelmingly technical so we’re going to attempt to simplify it here for you.

What Is This Paper About?

This article tries to answer a big question that scientists have struggled with: how does “trained immunity” actually save lives?

Trained immunity is a phenomenon where your innate immune system (your body’s first-response defenders) gets “better trained” after an infection or vaccination, so it reacts faster and stronger next time. We’ve known that this happens—but not exactly how.

Dr. Laderoute proposes a bold new answer: a built-in ancient virus in our own DNA called HERV-K102 .

The Core Idea

Your macrophages turn “foamy” when they get activated. Macrophages are white blood cells that eat invaders. When they activate during an infection, they start producing massive amounts of HERV-K102 particles (these are viral particles made from your own ancient DNA). These particles pile up inside the cell like bubbles, giving it a foamy appearance—which is why researchers call them ”foamy macrophages.” After about 6–7 days, these cells burst open. The accumulated HERV-K102 particles are released throughout the body. This release triggers a powerful chain reaction:

Interferon response: Your body’s early-warning alarm system goes off, helping fight off viruses.

T-cell and B-cell activation: Your adaptive immune system wakes up and learns to recognize HERV-K102 proteins.

Genomic integration: The virus inserts protective genetic information into your cells—essentially upgrading your immune blueprint.

This process creates lasting protection. The paper argues that this HERV-K102-driven cycle is what gives trained immunity its “memory.” It’s not just epigenetic changes—it involves actual viral integration that primes your immune system for future threats.

How Does This Reduce Death From All Causes?

Here’s where it gets clinically interesting. Dr. Laderoute ties this mechanism to several real-world observations:

When foamy macrophages FAIL to release their HERV-K102 particles, it signals a dysfunctional state she calls ”immunosenescence of macrophages” (ISM). Usually due to aging or chronic diseases, these critical immune cells can lose their effectiveness. ISM is linked to chronic inflammation, atherosclerosis, and other age-related diseases.

Successful particle release reverses ISM. By restoring the normal function of foamy macrophages, the body regains its ability to mount strong innate defenses, which translates into lower mortality from infections, chronic diseases, and even cardiovascular events.

Data supporting this: Dr. Laderoute analyzed UK government death records and noticed something interesting. People who got only the first COVID vaccine dose (and nothing more) had fewer deaths from all causes compared to what would normally be expected for their age group. In other words, during the time period when many countries were giving just one dose before running out of vaccines or deciding to wait on the second dose, overall death rates actually dropped. Countries that delayed the second dose saw this protective effect last longer. Canada, for example, pushed second doses back by several months due to supply shortages—and researchers like Dr. Laderoute argue this accidentally gave people more time to benefit from that first-dose boost to their natural immunity. Why does she think this happened? She believes the first dose acted like a “training session” for the innate immune system—waking up those foamy macrophages and kickstarting the HERV-K102 defense cycle we talked about earlier. But she argues that subsequent doses interfered with this process by shifting focus toward antibody production instead.

Important Context & Caveats

This is a theoretical review, not a clinical trial. Dr. Laderoute is synthesizing existing evidence—from her decades of research on HERV-K102 at Public Health Agency of Canada, studies on foamy macrophages in atherosclerosis, HIV-exposed seronegative cohorts, and recent single-cell RNA sequencing work—to build a unified model. Many of the claims are provocative and remain controversial within mainstream immunology.

The journal (Global Translational Medicine / AccScience) operates as an open-access publisher. While the paper underwent peer review, it represents a single researcher’s synthesis and hypothesis-building exercise rather than multi-lab replicated findings.

Some people find that the author has strong views on mRNA vaccines, and much of the paper’s framing connects HERV-K102 theory to criticism of adaptive-immunity-focused COVID-19 vaccination strategies. Her supplementary data uses VAERS reports and ONS mortality statistics to argue that first-dose-trained immunity benefits were undermined by subsequent doses—an interpretation heavily debated in the broader scientific community.

Bottom Line for Everyday Readers

Dr. Laderoute is proposing that our bodies carry a dormant “emergency defense system” built into our own DNA—an ancient virus that, when awakened by infection or certain stimuli, transforms our immune cells into foam-filled factories that release protective viral particles throughout the body. These particles trigger a cascade of alarms and reinforcements that leave us better protected against future threats. And when this system malfunctions (as it seemingly does with age or chronic illness), we become vulnerable to diseases that conventional medicine often treats symptomatically rather than addressing the root immune dysfunction.

Whether you find this paradigm shifting or speculative depends on how much weight you give to a single-author review that challenges decades of established immunological dogma. Either way, it raises fascinating questions about the role of our own endogenous viruses in health and disease—one that the wider science community is gradually beginning to explore more seriously.

Congratulations to Dr. Laderoute for studying and proposing a new perspective on the immune system’s way of protecting our body. And congratulations to you, our dear reader, for challenging yourself to learn more about health even if it can be quite technical.

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