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Dr. Marian Laderoute's avatar
Dr. Marian Laderoute
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I think the craziest thing about this novel protection system is that the cell that generates the trained immunity (ie., the M1-like macrophage) actually dies to launch the protection system. How does one follow a cell that dies to implicate it in protection?

This paradox is probably why only in 2026 we are understanding the significance of trained immunity and how it saves lives as trained immunity itself was only discovered in 2011 by Professor Netea.

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