It takes more than just The Villages to make people heal beyond Covid.

This September 27, 2025, the World Council for Health Florida will be helping people navigate the health intricacies that baffle us after most of us received the Covid-19 shots. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general, will take the lead with 10 internationally renowned speakers in explaining what is currently happening and what we can do to survive the aftermath of the pandemic.

United in the advocacy of empowering people to achieve optimal health, Ms. Maija Hahn of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), Research & Education for Autistic Children’s Treatment (REACT) & Children’s Health Defense (CHD) teams up with Mr. Abraxas Hudson of Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance to co-host the event.

Speaker line up is as follows:

Dr. Andrew Zywiec

Dr. David Speicher

Mr. Kevin McKernan

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr. Mark Brody

Dr. Homer Lim

Dr. William Makis

Dr. Marivic Villa

So join us on September 27, 2025 by registering through this link.

Your $30 will definitely be worth it whether you watch the livestream or in person.

