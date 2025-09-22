It’s not a joke at all. The aftermath of the pandemic has increased what is known as turbo cancer and immune disorders so drastically. Any person given those diagnoses could be disheartened and made to fear their current and future health.

This September 27, 2025, the World Council for Health Florida, through its event, Healing Beyond Covid, has invited medical doctors and scientists across the globe to help everyone understand the present challenges and offer treatment options that are non-conventional but by experience, are safe, effective and affordable.

The event’s morning, to be led by Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general, will give the audience a backgrounder on why these illnesses are on the rise. The afternoon is even more precious because speakers from World Council for Health North America like Dr. Mark Trozzi, and Dr. Mark Brody will be tackling solutions and perspectives that will help shift your health paradigm. Drs. Homer Lim (from the Philippines) and William Makis (from Canada) will be showing safe, effective, and cost-friendlier alternative treatments for cancer. Our very own, Dr. Marivic Villa, will be sharing her experience with the current challenges of having immune disorders.

Those talks alone are more than worth every cent of the $30 ticket (same price for in-person and livestreaming).

If you attend in person, you also get to experience the wellbeing booths, workshops and community spirit of being a WCH Florida member. So, save the date: September 27, 2025. Register to get your tickets now.

