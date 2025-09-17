On September 27, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General, and 10 renowned doctors and scientists from all over the globe, will converge at Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, FL to share their experience and expertise on major health concerns of the era.

Organized by the World Council for Health Florida, “Healing Beyond Covid” will cover a full spectrum of topics; from establishing a solid foundation of health and staying well, to addressing very specific issues, such as long covid, vaccine reactions, a thorough analysis of the Covid shots, immune system dysregulation and restoration, safe effective approaches to treating cancer, and much more. Presentations will be based on the latest research and peer reviewed data.

Speakers will present from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. but registration begins at 7 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Expect an exciting day of in depth presentations, discussion sessions, Q&A interaction with the speakers, workshops, wellness vendors, and good food. This event will also be live-streamed. Admission is $30, whether in person or online.

Join us, as we unravel the most pressing health issues of our time.

For more information, and ticket sales, visit worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org

