Prior to this article, we gave you the link to a study that shows how paracetamol may not be as safe as it claims to be, especially for male fetuses in pregnant mothers. The study shows that the development of male babies’ reproductive systems are disrupted by paracetamol and leads to lower semen quality.

So, how should pregnant women, and of course, the general public, treat fever? Should fever be treated in the first place?

Fever is an indication that our immune system is raising our body temperature to fight off unwanted visitors such as viruses. Fever is usually an ally because it signals that our body is doing its job in protecting us.

Learn how to manage fever naturally in this article from Regenerate Health Medical Center.

If you would like to keep on reading articles and guides from the World Council for Health, please do consider subscribing to this substack or visit www.worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org to know how else you can support.