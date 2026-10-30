U.S. consumers should check their medicine cabinets this week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued two separate recalls involving generic acetaminophen products totaling more than 200,000 bottles nationwide.

Acetaminophen, a common pain reliever and fever reducer also known as paracetamol, is stocked in most American households. The recall affects generic versions sold through retail pharmacies and online marketplaces.

1. ValuHealth Acetaminophen: Mislabeling Issue

The FDA classified a Class III recall (the lowest severity level) for ValuHealth Extra Strength Pain Relief Acetaminophen, affecting 100,134 bottles of 40-count, 500 mg caplets. The product was distributed nationwide by New York-based Prodose, Inc., and manufactured in India.

The Problem: An incorrect inner label was placed on the bottles. While the outer carton correctly identifies the product as “Acetaminophen 500 mg,” the inner bottle label mistakenly reads “ValuHealth Extra Strength Pain Relief PM.” The “PM” designation typically implies the addition of a sleep aid (diphenhydramine), raising initial concern among consumers who drive or may have given it to children or the elderly.

Affected Lot: P260252

Expiration Date: April 30, 2029

Risk Level: The FDA classified this as a Class III recall, stating that “use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” Because the actual medication inside is standard acetaminophen without a sleep aid, the risk is considered minimal. However, the labeling error could confuse patients taking other medications.

2. Amazon Generic Acetaminophen: Discolored Tablets

A separate recall, launched in mid-October 2026, impacts approximately 113,000 bottles of generic 500 mg acetaminophen caplets sold through Amazon. The recall was initiated after customer complaints regarding discolored tablets found inside the bottles.

Affected Products: 200-count bottles: 14,640 bottles (Lot: ACD125040A ; Expires: 09/30/2027) 500-count bottles: 90,456 bottles (Lots: ACD124036A , ACD124030A , ACD124042A , ACD124048B , ACD125010A ; Expires: 09/30/2027 through 02/29/2028) 1,000-count bottles: 7,836 bottles (Lot: ACD124048A ; Expires: 11/30/2027)

Risk Level: No adverse health effects or injuries have been reported in connection with this recall. Consumers who purchased affected bottles were expected to be contacted directly by the seller for refunds or replacements.

What You Should Do?

If you recently purchased generic acetaminophen, check the lot number and expiration date on your bottle against the lists above.

For ValuHealth products: Since this is a low-severity labeling error, patients can generally continue using the medication unless directed otherwise by a pharmacist or the manufacturer. However, verify the contents match your expectations. For Amazon generic bottles: If your bottle matches the affected lot numbers, stop using the product and contact the seller for a refund or replacement.

For the most up-to-date information, you can visit the FDA’s recall database or contact the recalling companies directly.

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