Having an Epstein-Barr virus infection during the holiday season may seem frustrating when so many delicious food are up for everyone else’s grabs but yours. So, here are food that you can enjoy as alternative to the usual Christmas menu.

The key is to swap out inflammatory ingredients for nutrient-dense, immune-supporting options.

Instead of High-Sugar and Refined Carb Foods: Desserts: Say no to traditional Christmas cookies, pies, cakes, and candies but yes to Poached Pears with Cinnamon (as in the meal plan) Baked Apples with Berries and Pecans Fruit Salad with a light, unsweetened coconut cream drizzle Note: You can use natural sweeteners like stevia or a small amount of maple syrup for sweetness in moderation. Consider recipes for sugar-free, gluten-free cookies made with almond flour and natural sweeteners. These options reduce added sugars, which fuel inflammation and can suppress the immune system, making it harder for your body to manage EBV. Organic fruits provide essential vitamins and antioxidants. Sweetened Beverages: Reduce sugar intake and avoid potential dairy triggers by swapping the usual eggnog, sweetened hot chocolate, and fruit juices for Herbal teas (ginger, peppermint, chamomile) water with lemon/lime slices unsweetened almond milk “eggnog”** (made with spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, and naturally sweetened if needed). Instead of Processed and Fried Appetizers/Snacks Pre-made appetizers, frozen pastries, chips, or fried snacks have trans fats, unhealthy oils and additives that may promote inflammation and oxidative stress. So, opt for: vegetable sticks with homemade hummus roasted spiced nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans – prepare yourself to control oil and salt) cucumber slices topped with avocado spread Instead of Dairy and Gluten-Heavy Items: Creamy dishes & bread can cause gut inflammation and digestive distress often associated with dairy and gluten in sensitive individuals, which is common with EBV. Choose to ignore creamy sauces, cheese platters, bread rolls, or gluten-based stuffing and focus on: dairy-free creamy sauces using coconut milk or cashew cream for the base of gravies or sauces cheese substitutes can be nut-based “cheese” spreads** or avocado slices gluten-free bread/stuffing: Go for **100% pure whole-wheat sugar-free bread or make stuffing using gluten-free bread crumbs, quinoa, or wild rice with plenty of herbs and vegetables. You can also use corn tortillas as a gluten-free bread alternative. Instead of Red and Processed Meats: Lean proteins such as poultry and fish are more tummy-friendly and provide essential amino acids without the inflammatory compounds common in red and processed meats. Salmon and mackerel are rich in anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fatty acids. Swap red meat roasts, sausages, or processed hams for Baked Salmon or Mackerel Roasted Turkey Breast Chicken Instead of Alcohol and Excessive Caffeine: Beverages: Alcohol and caffeine can stress the liver and immune system, which contributes to EBV reactivation and preventing recovery. So instead for sipping mulled wine, beer, or strong coffee, choose: non-alcoholic sparkling cider herbal tea with cinnamon and cloves (to get mulled wine flavors) decaffeinated herbal coffee substitutes.

General Tips for EBV-Friendly Christmas Meals:

Build flavor by using herbs and spices: Use ginger, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cinnamon, and turmeric as deliciously as you want. These are not only anti-inflammatory but also give a boost of flavor without the usual unhealthy fats or sugars. Love your vegetables: Enjoy as much roasted or steamed non-starchy vegetables like Brussels sprouts, green beans, carrots, and leafy greens (e.g., spinach). Carrots contain beta-carotene that convert to Vitamin A which you need for a strong immune system. Choose healthy fats: Olive oil is great for roasting vegetables and dressing salads. Try healthy fat sources like avocados and nuts. Hydration: Drink lots of water.

Here are sample recipes that will support the immune system, manage inflammation, and provide easily digestible, nutrient-dense foods. This suggested meal plan is made to be festive, comforting and nourishing for those needing to recover from EBV.

Breakfast: Berry Green Smoothie Ingredients: 1 cup mixed berries (e.g., wild blueberries, raspberries) 1/2 cup spinach or kale 1/2 banana (optional, for sweetness and creaminess) 1 tablespoon chia seeds or flax seeds (for fiber and omega-3s) 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk or coconut water A small piece of fresh ginger (anti-inflammatory) Instructions: Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Lunch: Roasted Turkey and Root Vegetable Bowl Ingredients: 3-4 oz roasted turkey breast (skinless, hormone-free) 1 cup mixed roasted root vegetables (sweet potato, carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts) 1 tablespoon olive oil Fresh rosemary and thyme Salt and pepper to taste (use sparingly) Instructions: Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss chopped root vegetables with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes, or until tender and slightly caramelized. Serve with sliced roasted turkey breast.

Snack: Apple Slices with Almond Butter Ingredients: 1 organic apple, sliced 1-2 tablespoons unsweetened almond butter

Dinner: Baked Salmon with Garlic Lemon Spinach and Quinoa Ingredients: 4-5 oz baked salmon fillet 1 cup cooked quinoa 2 cups fresh spinach 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon olive oil juice of half a lemon Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, for flavor) Instructions: Season salmon with a little salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 12-15 minutes, or until cooked through. While salmon bakes, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add spinach to the pan and sauté until wilted. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the spinach and add a pinch of red pepper flakes if desired. Serve the baked salmon alongside cooked quinoa and garlic lemon spinach.

Dessert: Poached Pears with Cinnamon Ingredients: 2 ripe pears, peeled, cored, and halved 2 cups water 1 cinnamon stick 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Optional: a few drops of stevia or a small amount of maple syrup for added sweetness. Instructions: In a small saucepan, combine water, cinnamon stick, and vanilla extract. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add the pear halves to the simmering liquid, ensuring they are mostly submerged. Reduce heat to low, cover, and poach for 15-20 minutes, or until pears are tender. Remove pears and serve warm. You can drizzle with a little of the poaching liquid.



Dr. Marivic Villa’s research team is studying the current state of our immune system to help other doctors diagnose post pandemic illnesses (like EBV virus infection) faster. This is crucial for proper treatment protocols that can address diseases safer and quicker. If you’d like to support this research project, please donate and share this article.

