No, the Epstein-Barr virus has nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein nor Rosanne Barr. Let us explain.

What is the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)?

The Epstein-Barr virus is a human herpesvirus 4. Its closest known relatives are viruses that infect our primate cousins. At this point in time, no one knows how the human population got it but theories are that we inherited it from our species’ primate form and it got passed down as we evolved.

It’s hard to escape it. Almost everyone on the planet gets it at some point. The odd thing about it is that once you get it, it stays in your body for life. It sleeps quietly in a few of your immune cells. For most people, it’s a non-issue after the first encounter.

How Do We Get Infected?

It is known as “the kissing disease” for a reason, but that’s only part of the story. The virus lives and is transmitted through saliva. Almost all adults are innocent carriers. You don’t need to get kissed to get it. Kissing is just a possible route. You can also get it when you share drinks, utensils, and toothbrushes. Although it is not as airborne as the flu, you can also catch it when someone sneezes or coughs.

You’re most likely to catch it during childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood.

How Do We Know We Have It?

This is where it gets interesting. It completely depends on which part of our life we get infected.

Children often show no symptoms. If they do, it would probably manifest as a mild, brief cold which means the immune system dealt with it easily.

However, four out of 10 people get it as a teen or adult. This is when it can get chaotic and cause an illness called Infectious Mononucleosis or simply called “Mono.” Symptoms are more obvious and the immune system launches a massive and aggressive attack making the person feel terrible with symptoms like:

Severe fatigue or deep, heavy exhaustionFever

Sore throat that sometimes manifest with white patches

Swollen lymph nodes or lumps in your neck and armpits

Body pain

Swollen spleen or liver

This acute Mono phase will last for weeks but the tiredness can linger for months.

What is the Cure?

None. We can’t get rid of the virus. It can stay and hide in our cells quietly until it sees a chance to resurface. Scientists are trying to create a vaccine for it but the idea seems counterproductive since it is already in our body and our immune system already knows how to handle it.

When it manifests, treatment revolves around strengthening the immune system. Doctors suggest lots of rest, fluids, and some over-the-counter pain/fever relievers (like acetaminophen or ibuprofen). When the virus attacks, the person’s only task is to to rest and let the immune system do its work.

Very few of us can get rare or serious complications. In these cases, different treatments like steroids or other medications might be used in the hospital.

The best way to fight EBV is by strengthening the immune system. With a good strong immune system, the body will eventually win the major battle and force the virus into hiding until the person recovers. The virus will still be there, but it’s under control.

How Do We Protect Ourselves?

Protection is all about common sense and good hygiene practices like:

Don’t share items that touch saliva: Drinks, water bottles, utensils, toothbrushes.

Wash hands regularly and of course, when needed.

Avoid close contact or kissing if someone has Mono.

Keep in mind that the virus can come out of hiding undetected and escape to infect others through the saliva. A person who has it may seem perfectly fine so people don’t often know that they are actually contagious.

Can it Wreak Havoc Again?

Yes, it can come out of hiding when it sees an opportunity such as when your immune system is weakened by:

Physical Stress & Illness: Major new infection, like the flu, COVID-19 or another virus

Severe physical stress, like major surgery, trauma, or burns.

Extreme fatigue and exhaustion over long periods of time. Psychological/Emotional Stress: Chronic, severe stress (grief, work burnout, caregiving) can lower immune function because stress hormones like cortisol can dampen the T-cell response that patrols for EBV. Immunosuppression: If the part of the immune system that controls EBV is deliberately suppressed (e.g., after an organ transplant to prevent rejection) or damaged (e.g., by certain diseases or powerful medications like chemotherapy), the virus can reactivate aggressively.

EBV is more common that we’d think. For many of us, it’s just an easy or one-time significant illness. What’s important is to listen to your body during Mono. Rest is not merely a suggestion. It becomes the medicine. Ignoring the need for rest will lengthen the illness.

After the pandemic, more people have been experiencing the resurgence of the EBV in their bodies as it is being linked to very rare long-term issues like certain autoimmune conditions or cancers.

If you think you have Mono, visit your doctor and get tested. If confirmed, ensure that you get enough rest and monitoring.

