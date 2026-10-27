That bright cherry-red color in your soda, candy, or breakfast cereal is probably not natural. It’s likely Red 40 (allura red AC) or Red 3 (erythrosine)—synthetic dyes made from petroleum. But how safe are they? And how does the rulebook on red compare to what the U.S. is doing with yellow?

The Red Dyes That Actually Matter

Red is the most politically contested corner of the food-dye spectrum. The confusion is understandable because some reds share names and several are in different regulatory stages right now.

Red 5: A dark red-purple azo dye that has been banned in the U.S. since January 1976. It is the historical anchor that set the Delaney Clause in motion. Red No. 5 is commonly known as: Amaranth (the most common name in food and scientific literature) E123 (European/INS additive number) C.I. Food Red 9 or CI 16185 (International Color Index names) Acid Red 98 (older dyestuff name) FD&C Red No. 2 (its original U.S. food dye designation before it was renumbered) Azorubine S / Alizarine (trade names historically used in textiles and some markets) Pomogranine (an older synonym occasionally seen in older literature)

Red 3: A xanthene dye that the FDA formally removed from the U.S. food supply on January 15, 2025, citing rat-tumor evidence. Manufacturers have until January 15, 2027, to purge it from food products; ingested drugs get until January 18, 2028. Red No. 3 is known by these names: FD&C Red No. 3 / Red Dye 3 / Red 3 (U.S. label variants) Erythrosine (the common chemical/trade name) D&C Red No. 3 (the cosmetics/drug designation) E104 (European/INS number — though note E104 is actually quinoline yellow; Red No. 3 is commonly referred to by its erythrosine name rather than an E-number in EU labeling) CAS 16423-68-0 (Chemical Abstracts Service registry number)

Red 40: The dominant red dye in American food, used in sodas, sports drinks, candy, frozen dairy, gelatins, fruit-flavored pouches, cough syrups, and many cereals and baked goods. It remains FDA-certified today, but it is one of the six dyes named in the April 2025 FDA/HHS plan to phase out petroleum-based synthetic colorants by the end of 2026. Red No. 40 is known by these names: FD&C Red No. 40 (the U.S. certified name) Allura Red AC (the common trade name) E129 (the European/INS number) C.I. Food Red 17 (International Color Index) Red Dye 40 / Red 40 (informal U.S. labels) Red 40 Lake / FD&C Red No. 40 Aluminum Lake (the insoluble “lake” form) Disodium 6-hydroxy-5-[(2-methoxy-5-methyl-4-sulfophenyl)azo]-2-naphthalenesulfonate (full chemical name) CAS 135-76-2 (Chemical Abstracts Service registry number) On food labels, it may also appear under generic phrases like “artificial color added” or “color added,” but FDA requires the specific dye to be named in the ingredient list.



Both of the major synthetic reds in active U.S. commerce are “azo dyes” or “xanthene dyes”— molecules built from petroleum feedstocks. Neither involves plants or animals in their production. Red 40 was first patented in 1970 by Allied Chemical researchers and entered the Federal Register that same year; Red 3 has a much longer and more troubled history as a colorant used in food, drugs, and even in ink for some medical devices.

Where Red 40 Actually Shows Up

Red 40 is the single most widely used synthetic dye in the U.S. food supply. A 2022 study published in Food and Chemical Toxicology (Lehmkuhler et al.) screened foods marketed to children and found the azo dyes Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 to be the most prevalent colorants across nearly every product category—candy, fruit snacks, cereal, sports drinks, gelatin desserts, and even cough syrups.

Soft drinks & sports drinks: Gatorade and Powerade fruit flavors, Josta cola variants, and a long tail of “red” fruit-flavored sodas.

Candy & confectionery: Skittles, Twizzlers, Warheads, Jolly Ranchers, and many gummy lines. The candy maker Just Born has publicly committed to eliminating Red 3 from its own products (a separate move from the federal ban, and one made under California pressure), and major confectionery brands have begun pre-emptively reformulating Red 40 products ahead of the 2026 target date.

Breakfast cereals & snacks: Fruit loops, Froot Loops-style fruit-flavored cereals, Doritos flavors that use a red hue, fruit snacks, and many children’s crackers and cookies.

Frozen dairy & gelatin: Frozen yogurt, ice cream, Jell-O-style gelatin desserts, and sherbet lines.

Baked goods & condiments: Cake mixes, frosting colors, some ketchups, fruit-flavored salad dressings, and instant pudding mixes.

Medicines: Red-colored cough syrups, some liquid children’s medicines, and gummy vitamins.

Red 40 usually does not sit alone in a formulation. In orange sodas and cheese-flavored snacks, it is blended with Yellow 5 or Yellow 6 to push the hue from pure red toward orange; in grape products it is often mixed with Blue 1 to reach purple. A single candy can therefore carry two or three certified dyes on one label, which complicates any “one-dye” risk assessment.

Rules: United States vs. Europe vs. Canada

The transatlantic gap on red is even wider than it is on yellow, because one of the three reds (Red 3) is already gone from U.S. food, while the EU still allows it with caveats, and Canada keeps Red 40 and its equivalents under a permissive regime.

United States (FDA)

Red 3 was revoked from food on January 15, 2025, as a matter of law under the Delaney Clause of the 1958 Food Additives Amendment. Any food containing Red 3 that enters commerce after January 15, 2027, is adulterated; ingested drugs have until January 18, 2028. The FDA said the rat-specific hormonal mechanism that produces the tumors “does not occur in humans,” but the Delaney Clause bars approval of any food additive shown to cause cancer in animals. Red 40 remains certified; the April 2025 FDA/HHS announcement asked industry to eliminate it by the end of 2026, but the mechanism is a working agreement, not a formal rulemaking, and consumer groups including the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) criticized it for issuing “no rulemaking of any sort.” California took the lead at the state level: in October 2023 it banned four food additives, including Red 3, from the state, and in 2024 it enacted the California School Food Safety Act, the first U.S. law to bar Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, and Green 3 from public-school meals.

European Union

The EU still authorizes both Allura Red (E129) and Erythrosine (E104), but Allura Red carries the same mandatory warning the yellow dyes carry: “May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.” That requirement comes out of the 2007 Southampton study and the EFSA’s subsequent case-by-case re-evaluation of EU color additives from 2009 to 2014. Many European manufacturers have, like their U.S. counterparts, voluntarily moved to natural reds—beet juice, fruit-juice concentrates, and hibiscus—rather than print the warning.

Canada

Health Canada permits both Allura Red and Erythrosine at the approved use levels. They are listed on labels as “colour” or by their specific name. As with the U.S., there is no mandatory child-behavior warning, and no active phase-out.

What the Research Says

The scientific record on red dyes is contested, and the answer depends on which red, which outcome, and which dose are in question.

Hyperactivity and ADHD. The 2007 Southampton trial (McCann et al., The Lancet) remains the anchor study. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled test of dye mixtures containing Allura Red, tartrazine, sunset yellow, quinoline yellow, carmoisine, ponceau 4R, and sodium benzoate found a small but consistent increase in reported hyperactivity in both 3-year-olds and 8/9-year-olds. EFSA’s 2008 evaluation of the same trial called the effect size small, the results inconsistent across age groups, and “not usable as a basis for changing the ADI” of the individual dyes. A 2012 follow-up meta-analysis in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry estimated that roughly 8 percent of children with ADHD may have symptoms linked to synthetic colors. A 2015 nationwide Danish cohort, in contrast, found no statistically significant association between Red 40 exposure and later ADHD diagnosis—evidence the FDA has not formally weighed in its 2025 phase-out decision.

Cancer risk. Red 3 is the only U.S. certified dye removed on the strength of an animal-cancer finding. Two studies cited in the 2025 FDA order showed that male rats exposed to high doses developed thyroid and prostate tumors; the lead researcher, a Virginia toxicologist whose 1987 industry-funded study underpins much of the record, publicly argued that the rat-specific endocrine mechanism does not translate to humans. Red 40, by contrast, has no confirmed human-cancer signal; the FDA’s own 2011 safety review found no adverse effects in the general population. Trace-benzidine impurities have been historically flagged for the Yellow 5/Red 40 class, but the FDA enforces strict impurity limits on the certified batches.

Gut and metabolic effects. A 2022 McMaster University study (Khan et al.) reported that chronic Allura Red exposure, in combination with intestinal serotonin, promoted colitis susceptibility in laboratory mice; the authors called for follow-up work on other dyes and for human studies. A 2025 review in Toxics summarized animal and in-vitro work pointing to oxidative stress, potential neurotoxicity at high or prolonged exposure, and liver-function concerns. None of that evidence, as of late 2026, has changed the U.S. regulatory status of Red 40.

Allergies. Red dyes are not the main dye class implicated in allergic and asthma reactions—that lane belongs to tartrazine (Yellow 5) and, to a lesser degree, to natural carmine (E120), the insect-derived red. Red 40 can appear on the label of a product that is the trigger, but the dye itself is not the allergen in the classical sense. Natural reds have their own issue: carmine, derived from the Dactylopius coccus cactus bug, is a documented IgE-mediated allergen and can cause anaphylaxis in sensitized consumers.

Natural alternatives and the 2026 reformulation race

The natural-red palette is narrower than the natural-yellow one. The options in active commercial use in 2026 include:

Beet juice / beetroot red (E162, betanin): The dominant dye-free replacement in U.S. dairy, smoothies, and ice cream. Heat-sensitive; degrades above roughly 180 °F, so it is not a fit for baked goods.

Fruit-juice color: A generic label term that can mean cherry, raspberry, cranberry, grape, or a blend. No certification needed; the specific pigment is not required to be named.

Red anthocyanin concentrates: Cherry, elderberry, grape, and hibiscus extracts. Vibrant and acid-stable, but they fade in alkaline conditions and are vulnerable to light.

Paprika oleoresin: A heat-stable red-orange for sauces, processed meats, and cheese; carries a slight pepper note.

Carmine / carminic acid (E120): Insect-derived, heat- and light-stable, but the one natural red with a documented allergy pathway.

Purple carrot extract: An acylated anthocyanin that survives pasteurization better than most natural reds, and is the fastest-growing premium option for dairy and beverage reformulation.

No single natural red reproduces Red 40 across every food category. Most manufacturers are blending two or three natural pigments, and the pressure to hit the end-of-2026 target is driving investment in microencapsulation and pH-tuned stabilization. The result is a two-tier shelf by late 2026: a “clean-label” tier with beet, paprika, fruit-juice, or purple-carrot colors, and a conventional tier that is still listing Red 40 pending each brand’s own reformulation timetable.

Conclusions and What It Means on the Shelf

The red-dye story in the U.S. is not one single rule; it is three rules operating on three clocks. Red 3 is gone from food as of January 15, 2025, with a hard January 15, 2027, deadline for food and January 18, 2028, for ingested drugs. Red 40 remains FDA-certified but is the subject of a voluntary end-of-2026 phase-out with no enforcement mechanism behind it. California’s 2023–2024 school-dye ban has already pushed a subset of national brands into early reformulation, and those reformulated products now circulate in other states, including Florida.

The transatlantic gap remains the key tension: European regulators decided that even modest risk to children’s attention is worth a public warning, while U.S. regulators have treated Red 40 as safe at current use levels and are now testing whether industry will retire it voluntarily. The evidence on behavioral effects is genuinely mixed—the 2007 Southampton RCT found a small effect, the 2015 Danish cohort found none, and EFSA has consistently called the clinical significance “unclear”—so consumers should treat any claim of certainty in either direction with caution.

What to watch on the label:

“Red 40,” “Allura Red,” “E129,” “C.I. 16066,” or “Red lake” means the synthetic azo dye is in the product.

“Red 3,” “Erythrosine,” or “C.I. 45380” should be rare on U.S. labels by January 15, 2027, and is already gone from most major brands ahead of that date.

“Natural color,” “fruit and vegetable color,” “beet juice color,” or “paprika extract” signal a clean-label reformulation; check the specific ingredient for any allergy concerns (carmine in particular).

The color’s presence does not by itself make the product unhealthy; the dominant risk in any dyed candy, cereal, or soda is the sugar, sodium, and ultra-processed matrix it comes in, not the dye on its own.

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