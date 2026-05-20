How far can duty push one to protect self and country? When do we draw the line between duty and blind obedience?

Children’s Health Defense and Tommey Burrowes Productions collaborated on a very compelling film on how the US military responded to the vaccination mandate.

From August 2021 to January 2023, our military personnel were mandated to take the shots. There was no option to say no. There was no informed consent. There was no avoiding inoculation without serious consequences.

Unfair consequences fell on those who refused the shots affecting their personal lives. Unexpected negative medical conditions affected those who followed even after being in good health prior to the shots.

Discover the heart-wrenching decisions that drew the line between faithful service and the Duty to Disobey.

Watch the movie screening with World Council for Health Florida this June 30, 2026 at the Old Mill Playhouse Epic Theatres of The Villages, Florida by clicking here.

We hope to see you then!