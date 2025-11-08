Before 2020, Dr. Mark Trozzi maintained a relatively low profile, working as an ER physician. However, as public health measures like lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccines were rolled out across Canada, he emerged as a staunch and vocal critic.

Dr. Trozzi rapidly became a leading voice in opposition to the mainstream pandemic response. He began contesting official health guidance. Through videos, public statements, and alternative media appearances, he shared his views on simpler/safer treatment protocols using ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

To his growing number of supporters, he was a courageous whistleblower, willing to risk his career to share what he called “the truth” being suppressed by governments and pharmaceutical companies.

The Regulatory Reckoning

Dr. Trozzi’s public stance did not go unnoticed by his professional regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). By November 2021, facing impending disciplinary proceedings, Dr. Trozzi signed a Voluntary Undertaking with the CPSO, agreeing to permanently resign his medical license and never apply for reinstatement in Ontario.

This agreement brought his medical career in the province to an abrupt end. While it allowed him to avoid a formal disciplinary hearing that would have laid out specific findings of fact, the CPSO’s message was clear: the dissemination of information contrary to public health orders and scientific consensus constitutes professional misconduct.

A Lingering Legacy and a Divided Perception

Since his resignation, Dr. Trozzi has not faded from the public eye. He remains an active figure on the medical freedom circuit, speaking at conferences and continuing his advocacy against vaccine mandates and what he describes as “corruption” in public health.

His career stands as a stark reminder of the power of regulatory bodies and the high personal cost of challenging them.

Seeking The Truth Through Research

Currently in the board of the World Council for Health and spearheading its Canada chapter, Dr. Trozzi has been a source of courage for other medical professionals who seek true healing pathways for their patients. His passion for filtering the truth from the lies makes him a valuable member of Dr. Marivic Villa’s research team.

