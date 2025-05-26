Here’s the thing. Our body can’t produce it’s own Vitamin B12! We have stores of it in the liver but it has its limits. So read this short, light-hearted article from C’s Journey to understand why we need it and how to get it.

If you would like to keep on reading articles and guides from the World Council for Health Florida, please do consider subscribing to this substack or visit www.worldcouncilforhealthflorida.org to know how else you can support.