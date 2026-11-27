In the last article we published, we summarized Sayer Ji’s article on why walking can keep our brains healthy. In it, he mentioned that we all have a second heart. Here’s a summary of his explanation about that second heart along with some videos to help you understand how it works.

Deep in your calf lies a muscle called the soleus that has been quietly underestimated for decades. Though it makes up only about 1% of your body mass, new research suggests it can significantly lower blood sugar spikes and reduce the amount of insulin your body needs, even while you are simply sitting down.

This muscle is often called a “second heart” because it helps pump blood from your legs back up to your heart. Every time you stand, walk, or even shift your feet under a desk, the soleus contracts and squeezes blood through the veins. Without this action, blood would pool in your lower legs, especially when you stand still for long periods.

Here’s a video from IgniteYourNervousSystem’s Youtube channel to know where your soleus is.

The soleus is built differently from most muscles. It contains a very high percentage of slow-twitch fibers, which means it can keep working for hours without tiring easily. Its tiny blood vessels are so densely packed that oxygen can reach the muscle fibers very quickly, allowing it to maintain steady, long-lasting activity.

One remarkable finding is how strongly the soleus affects survival. In a study of thousands of patients, people whose calf muscle pump function was impaired had a nearly four times higher risk of death over five years compared with those whose calf muscles worked well. That shows this small muscle plays a major role in cardiovascular health.

The soleus also acts like a metabolic furnace. A 2022 study from the University of Houston found that a simple seated exercise called the “soleus push-up” could reduce blood sugar spikes after meals by 52% and lower insulin needs by 60%. This happened without the person doing any other form of exercise.

Unlike many other muscles, the soleus does not rely heavily on stored glycogen, the short-term energy reserve in muscles. Instead, it preferentially burns glucose and fats circulating in the blood. This unique ability means it can keep clearing excess sugar and fat from your bloodstream for long periods.

This has major implications for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Early trials suggest that regular soleus training could improve blood sugar control by amounts comparable to common diabetes medications, reduce triglycerides by up to 40%, and enhance insulin sensitivity—all without pills, side effects, or the need for long, intense workouts.

For heart failure patients, the benefits are especially clear. One study showed that eight weeks of progressive soleus training improved peak oxygen uptake by 18%, increased how far patients could walk in six minutes, and improved quality-of-life scores. Because the soleus helps take workload off the heart, strengthening it may allow the heart to rest more between beats.

For office workers and anyone who sits a lot, the soleus offers a practical antidote. The article suggests doing short “soleus push-up” sessions every hour, standing up periodically, or even gently tapping your feet at your desk. These small, frequent activations can counteract the metabolic slowdown and blood pooling that come with prolonged sitting.

The technique is simple: sit with your feet flat on the floor, keep the balls of your feet on the ground, and slowly lift your heels up and down in a steady rhythm. No equipment is needed, and it can be done while working, watching TV, or reading. A typical plan starts with just a few minutes at a time and builds up over weeks.

Here’s a YouTube video from the researcher himself, Dr. Marc Hamilton, showing how to do the soleus push up.

Researchers are still exploring new frontiers, including how the soleus may release signaling molecules that affect the whole body, how timing these exercises with your body’s natural rhythms could improve results, and whether wearable devices one day could monitor soleus activity in real time.

The central message is that this “second heart” is not just an anatomical curiosity. It is a powerful, built-in tool for protecting your heart, improving your blood sugar, and staying more active even when you cannot do traditional exercise. Sometimes the most profound health benefit comes from something as simple as lifting your heels.

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