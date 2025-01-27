Wanna find the best detox strategies for you?

Join this detox support workshop where Dr. Marivic Villa (WCH Florida) and Dr. Gilberta St. Rose (WCH St. Lucia) guide you in your detox journey. Diny van Kleeff from the control group of WCH's Health Detox & Wellbeing Study will also be there to give light to those who want to join the study.

Date: Jan. 30, 2025 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 PM (EST)

Platform: live broadcast on www.worldcouncilforhealth.org

#wchdetox #detox