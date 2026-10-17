We came across A Midwestern Doctor’s Substack article, What Is Making People Near Data Centers Sick. It made a pretty direct argument: the biggest problem with data centers may not be whether they “work” — it’s whether the people living nearby quietly absorb the cost. Noise. Heat. Water strain. Generator fumes. A grid that gets messier as it gets loaded. And a cluster of health complaints that residents keep reporting but nobody quite names.

The writer explained the “law of displacement”: harmful products usually don’t vanish because people point out the harm. They vanish because a better, cheaper alternative makes the old one obsolete. So instead of just saying “data centers are bad,” the author looked for what could replace them or reposition them so the damage doesn’t land on communities.

We decided to see how that logic can flow in Florida — because right now, Florida is at a very specific moment where the rules are still being written.

Florida’s unusual position: the window is open

Here’s the part that makes Florida different from states that already lived through the data center boom.

We don’t yet have operating hyperscale AI data centers. That means Florida is in the pre-boom window: we can still set standards, choose sites, and shape how these facilities connect to the grid — before the problems become local.

At the same time, the interest is real. Developers are looking at places like Indiantown on the Treasure Coast, Lakeland, parts of South Florida, and other corners of the state. And the legislature has just moved — SB 484 — to say, more or less, that big data center loads should pay their own way and that local governments keep their zoning power.

So the question isn’t “will data centers come?” It’s “what kind will we allow, and where will they be allowed to land?”

Data Centers and Health

The original article leaned into electromagnetic field sensitivity and “dirty electricity” — real ideas, but not the easiest to understand for a general reader. Let’s keep the health anchor and explain it in plain terms.

What residents near large facilities in other states keep reporting is a familiar stack:

Noise that doesn’t stop . Cooling fans and backup generators run around the clock. It’s not just loud — it’s low-frequency, which is harder to block and harder to sleep through.

Sleep disruption. This is the big one. If you don’t sleep well, everything else gets worse: stress, mood, focus, and even how your body handles heat.

More heat. Data centers are, in effect, industrial heat sources. In a state where heat is already a public-health event, that matters a lot.

Water use. A single large facility can use millions of gallons a day for cooling. That’s not just a utility number — it’s a pressure on a water system that already supports farms, tourists, and a fast-growing population.

Generator emissions. Backup diesel and other on-site combustion means air exposure, especially near homes and schools.

It isn’t hard to see the pattern: when these exposures pile up in the same neighborhood, the health case becomes straightforward. The question is whether Florida wants to wait for the complaints to arrive, or whether it wants to prevent them.

Florida’s Terms

The original article’s move was not to “ban data centers.” It was: make the better version cheaper and easier to build, and the market will shift.

In Florida, that could mean:

On-site power that doesn’t ride the residential grid. If a data center brings its own generation and keeps it off the same wiring that serves nearby homes, a lot of the “dirty electricity” argument stops applying to neighbors.

Closed-loop water systems. Not “we’ll pump from the aquifer and hope,” but “we’ll recycle as much as possible and prove it.”

Real noise and heat standards. Not just A-weighted decibels at the property line, which miss the low-frequency hum that keeps people up at night.

Local authority that’s actually used. SB 484 preserves local zoning power. That’s rare and valuable. The test is whether towns and counties actually use it when a project lands next door.

None of that is a data-center ban. It’s a data-center “template” — one where the host community isn’t the dumping ground.

What we should be asking?

If you’re a resident, a local official, or just someone keeping an eye on what’s being proposed near your town, these are the questions that cut through the hype:

1. Who pays for the grid upgrades? The law says the data center should — but the mechanics matter. A one-time capital charge is very different from a quiet pass-through on our electric bill.

2. Where does the water come from? “Millions of gallons a day” is the headline, but the real number is how much is recycled and how much is pulled from the aquifer.

3. What are the noise and heat limits — and who enforces them? A setback that only measures high-pitched decibels will miss the low-frequency problem that keeps residents awake.

4. Is the power on-site and off the residential grid? This is the one question that directly tests the “dirty electricity” concern. If the answer is “it feeds into the same distribution network your house uses,” that’s the worst-case setup for neighboring homes.

5. Is the local government actually using its authority? SB 484 keeps zoning in local hands. The next step is whether a town council or county commission exercises it.

The Bottom Line

The original article’s argument is strong: the health complaints near data centers are real, they’re consistent, and they’re a predictable consequence of how these facilities are built and wired. Florida is not yet a case study — let’s do something about it before we end up being so.

We can let the next wave of hyperscale facilities be placed on the cheapest land with the fewest conditions and spend the next decade litigating what happens to the people next door. Or we can use the SB 484 window to build a stricter template: on-site power, closed-loop water, low-frequency noise limits, and real local authority.

The health piece isn’t a fringe concern. It’s the reason the whole conversation exists. If noise, heat, water, and air don’t add up to a measurable drop in quality of life for neighbors, the debate is mostly about money. If they do — and the national record says they will — the question isn’t whether data centers should be regulated for health. It’s whether Florida wants to be the state that gets it right now, or the next state that wishes it had been earlier.

If you found value in this article, please do consider sharing it or subscribing. You can also join the World Council for Health Florida. Thank you for reading.

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