When researchers and advocates gather to make a research paper, things can get very technical for us to understand things. So, here’s a summarized version of a research paper done by Andrew Zywiec, M.D Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. Peter McCullough, M.D.

Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H. Aaron Kheriaty, M.D. Paul Marik, M.D. James Thorp, M.D.

Marivic Villa, M.D. Lt. Edward Macie, USN MSC Charles Rixey, M.A. and Abraxas Hudson

The article examines potential connections between COVID-19 vaccines and unexpected deaths, particularly focusing on autopsy findings. It suggests some fatalities might be linked to vaccine-induced complications rather than just the virus itself. The authors analyze medical data to explore these patterns.

Autopsies of some individuals who died after COVID-19 vaccination revealed heart inflammation (myocarditis) and blood clotting issues (like microthrombi in organs). These findings were most common in the heart, lungs, and brain, often appearing within days to weeks post-vaccination. Myocarditis cases showed immune cells infiltrating heart tissue, while clotting disorders like VITT

(Vaccine‐induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia) involved platelet abnormalities and blocked vessels.

Studies noted consistent timing: in one review of 325 cases, deaths occurred a median of 3 days post-vaccination. A German study of 35 deaths linked myocarditis to 5 cases. Young males were disproportionately affected by myocarditis (82% of cases in U.S. VAERS data), typically after the second mRNA dose.

Scientists suggest the vaccine’s spike protein might trigger immune overreactions. Molecular mimicry—where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues—could explain myocarditis. For clotting, spike proteins may activate blood vessel cells, promoting clots. Some cases showed systemic inflammation akin to cytokine storms.

Experts call for standardized autopsy protocols to detect vaccine-related effects reliably. Transparent reporting and larger studies are needed to clarify risks, especially for high-risk groups.

The article suggests improved monitoring of adverse events and more detailed autopsies for sudden deaths post-vaccination. It encourages transparent reporting of potential vaccine-related complications while maintaining that vaccines remain important public health tools overall.

To know more about the study from the researchers themselves, please join our full day wellness event that will happen on September 27, 2025 at the Grand Oaks, Weirsdale, Florida. Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, and Abraxas Hudson will be there live. It’s going to be a fun and informative day!

Tickets for in-person attendance is at $30 while online livestreaming is for $15. See you then!