In WCH Florida’s aim to help people understand science better, here’s a simply-worded summary of a recent scientific report of Canadian scientists who concluded that Covid deaths in the Northern Hemisphere of the world were more likely because of poor medical and government response and not because of the virus itself.

Right after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic, a sharp increase in deaths from all causes was seen in some parts of Europe and the U.S. during March to May 2020. This sudden spike in deaths is frequently blamed on a new, deadly virus (SARS-CoV-2) spreading from person to person. This time period is often called the "first wave" of infections.

The scientists wanted to test whether the virus itself really explains the pattern of deaths. So they looked closely at where and when these deaths happened across smaller regions in the U.S. and Europe. They focused on two periods: the “first-peak” (March–May 2020) and the “summer-peak” (June–September 2020).

What they found didn’t match what you’d expect from a virus spreading naturally:

Location of the deaths varied a lot. Some regions had big spikes in deaths, but nearby areas (even just across a border) had little or no increase—even though people were traveling between them. For example, parts of Germany had low death rates while neighboring areas in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands had high ones.

The timing was odd. Most regions that had big death spikes saw them rise and fall within the same 3–4 weeks, right after the WHO’s pandemic announcement. This happened almost simultaneously in multiple areas, which doesn’t match how viruses usually spread from place to place.

Similar big cities had very different outcomes. For example, Milan had many more deaths than Rome, even though they’re both major Italian cities. Likewise, New York City had a huge spike, while cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco did not—even though they all had similar levels of travel, healthcare, and population.

They also looked at where people were dying (at home, in hospitals, nursing homes, etc.) and factors like poverty and overcrowding. They noticed that the biggest death spikes happened in areas with large public hospitals serving poorer communities. This includes places like The Bronx in New York and certain boroughs in London.

Based on these patterns, they observed that the deaths were not mainly caused by the virus itself. Instead, they were likely due to harmful medical treatments (like putting people on ventilators too aggressively), the stress of lockdowns, and the overall breakdown of care—especially for the elderly and poor.

The study concludes that the early surge in deaths in spring 2020 was not due to the natural spread of a virus, but to human responses—medical and governmental—that ended up harming vulnerable people the most.

