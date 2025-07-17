Whether we previously got infected with Covid-19 or got spike proteins through vaccination, the spike proteins would have done some damage in our body without us realizing it. That’s why it’s very important for us to know ways of preventing further damage.

Below is a summary of a study entitled, The Combination of Bromelain and Acetylcysteine (BromAc) Synergistically Inactivates SARS-CoV-2, which we hope will help you understand the power of bromelain with N-Acetyl Cysteine in detoxifying the body from spike proteins.

Non-medical Summarized Version:

The Covid-19 virus infects human cells using its spike protein, which attaches to receptors (like ACE2) on our cells, especially in the nose and lungs. To work properly, the spike protein relies on special chemical bonds (called disulfide bonds) that help it change shape and fuse with our cells.

Researchers studied a combination of two substances—Bromelain (from pineapples) and Acetylcysteine (used in some lung treatments and overdose cases). Bromelain breaks down certain sugar structures in proteins, and Acetylcysteine breaks disulfide bonds. Together, they can potentially weaken or damage the virus’s spike and envelope proteins.

In this study, the researchers tested whether BromAc can break apart the virus’s key proteins and stop it from infecting cells in the lab. They also tested it on a regular version of the virus and a mutated one.

Materials & Methods:

Scientists tested how well a treatment made from Bromelain (an enzyme from pineapples) and Acetylcysteine (a common medicine) could weaken or inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lab. They used two types of the virus: a regular early version and a slightly mutated one found in France.

They tested various amounts of Bromelain alone, Acetylcysteine alone, and the two together (called BromAc) to see which worked best. After mixing the virus with the treatments for one hour, they diluted everything to make sure the chemicals wouldn’t harm the test cells themselves.

Next, they placed the treated virus into dishes of healthy cells and let it incubate for 5 days. During this time, they looked at how many cells were damaged or destroyed by the virus using special dyes and microscopes. They also checked how much virus remained by measuring its genetic material (RNA) using the RT-PCR test.

The effectiveness of the treatment was measured by calculating how much the virus was reduced compared to untreated samples. This gave them a clear idea of whether BromAc could stop the virus from multiplying.

To see how well two different versions of the COVID-19 virus (a regular one and a mutated one) could multiply in lab-grown cells, scientists used a special device that measures how healthy and active cells are in real time.

They placed a specific number of healthy cells into tiny wells on a special plate and let them grow. They then added the viruses and monitored how the cells reacted over several days.

The device checked the cells every 15 minutes for 6 days by measuring electrical signals—if the cells were healthy, the signals stayed strong; if the virus damaged or killed the cells, the signals dropped. This helped the researchers understand how fast and aggressively each virus type was growing.

They then analyzed the data to compare the effects of each virus and used statistical tests to make sure the results were valid.

Results:

When researchers treated the virus’s spike protein with Acetylcysteine alone, it didn’t seem to affect it. But when they used Bromelain or the BromAc combination at certain strengths (50 and 100 µg/mL), the spike protein started to break down.

The same thing happened with the envelope protein—Acetylcysteine alone had no effect, but Bromelain and BromAc caused it to break apart almost completely or completely, depending on the dose.

So, Bromelain and BromAc were effective in damaging the virus’s key proteins, while Acetylcysteine alone could not.

Bromelain and Acetylcysteine work better together than alone when it comes to breaking down the important proteins (spike and envelope) on the surface of the COVID-19 virus.

To explain further, scientists used a lab test (SDS-PAGE) to see how the proteins changed when treated. On their own, Acetylcysteine or Bromelain had some effect, but the combination (BromAc) caused much more noticeable breakdown of the proteins.

The scientists also tested how well Acetylcysteine could break apart the special chemical bonds (called disulfide bonds) that help hold the virus’s spike and envelope proteins together.

In the spike protein, Acetylcysteine was able to break about 58% of these bonds by itself. The rest were broken by another strong chemical (DTT) used for comparison.

In the envelope protein, Acetylcysteine broke about 40% of the bonds on its own, and the rest were again broken by DTT.

This means Acetylcysteine is effective at weakening the virus’s structure, making it easier to damage or deactivate.

When researchers tested both versions of the virus in the lab, the untreated samples caused clear damage to the cells, as expected. Importantly, none of the treatments harmed the healthy cells on their own.

When Bromelain or Acetylcysteine were used by themselves, they did not stop the virus—the cells still showed signs of infection. However, when used together as BromAc, they were able to inactivate the virus, and the effect got stronger with higher doses.

This virus-blocking effect was more consistent when the virus was present at slightly lower levels, meaning BromAc worked better in those conditions.

Now, According to the World Health Organization, for a treatment to be considered strong at stopping a virus, it needs to cut virus replication by at least 10,000 times (called a 4-log reduction).

Researchers used RT-PCR to measure how much the virus was still able to replicate after treatment with BromAc. Here’s what they found:

For the regular virus (wild-type): At a lower virus level, the higher the BromAc dose, the better it worked—even the lowest dose worked a little, and the highest dose completely stopped the virus in all samples. At a higher virus level, BromAc was still effective but not quite strong enough to consistently hit the 4-log goal.

For the mutated virus: The lowest dose didn’t meet the 4-log goal. But higher doses (50, 100, and 250 µg) were very effective, especially at the lower virus level. At the higher virus level, only the highest dose worked well in all samples.



Discussion:

Both the original version of the virus and a mutated version responded well to BromAc. The mutated strain had a change in a part of the spike protein, but it didn’t make the virus more resistant. In fact, it may have made it slightly more sensitive to the treatment.

There’s hope that BromAc might also work on future variants of the virus, unlike some vaccines or antibodies that target very specific parts of the virus. That could give BromAc an advantage in staying effective as the virus evolves.

Right now, no single treatment for COVID-19 has been completely reliable, and the disease can affect people in many different ways. So combining different treatment methods—like stopping the virus from entering cells and stopping it from multiplying—is a smarter approach.

One especially promising idea is to use BromAc as a nasal spray, since COVID-19 often starts in the nose and upper airways before moving into the lungs. Using BromAc early might reduce how much virus a person spreads and help prevent the illness from becoming serious. This could be useful for people who are regularly exposed to the virus, like healthcare workers.

However, there are still some challenges. Lab conditions are different from the real world. For example, thepH (acidity) of the nasal pathway can vary depending on age or illness, which might affect how well BromAc works. The virus also infects cells differently depending on where it is in the body, so more research is needed—especially in human lung cells, not just monkey kidney cells (which were used in the study).

BromAc shows strong potential to weaken the COVID-19 virus by breaking down key proteins it uses to infect cells. While more testing is needed, it could become a helpful nasal treatment to reduce infections and stop the spread, especially if used early.

**********

