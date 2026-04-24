Have you ever wondered why, with all the cancer institutes and decades of research, “no one” has yet discovered a cure for the disease? Think about it. Millions of funds go into research projects. Millions have been donated and spent for decades. Yet, up to now, patients are still recommended to undergo chemotherapy even if everyone dreads its side effects. Yes, even when the patients eventually still die.

More and more cancer patients have been trying out alternative treatments that reach them through the grape vine.

We came across this Substack article from Ben Fen, a retired university scientist, which talks about possible cures to cancer (yes, even stage 4 cancers) being accidentally discovered in the rubble of research projects that were meant to study other things. So the grape vine may not be clear on the scientific basis of some alternative treatments but they do have good ground to begin with.

Here’s a summary of the article for the people who may get overwhelmed by the medical terms used by Ben Fen. Please do refer to the article to get more information.

Summary:

The article suggests that certain common medications, originally designed for heart health or parasites, may possess hidden cancer-fighting properties discovered through large-scale data observation rather than traditional oncology trials.

💡 Core Highlights

- Accidental Discovery: The cancer-fighting potential of aspirin and benzimidazoles (like fenbendazole) was noticed by researchers looking at data for heart disease and worm infections, not by doctors looking for cancer cures.

- The Aspirin Example: Decades of data showed that people taking low-dose aspirin for their hearts were developing and dying from colorectal cancer at much lower rates.

- The Parasite Connection: Antiparasitic drugs like fenbendazole work by disrupting “tubulin” (a structural protein) in worms; research suggests cancer cells share this same vulnerability.

- Economic Barriers: Because these drugs are old and off-patent (cheap), there is little financial incentive for large pharmaceutical companies to fund the expensive trials needed for official medical approval.

🏙️ The Comparison of Two Drugs

Ben Fen draws a parallel between how aspirin became a recognized cancer preventative and the current “underground” rise of antiparasitic drugs in cancer care.

- Aspirin: Originally for pain and heart health, it took over 20 years for the medical establishment to officially recognize its role in preventing colon cancer. The “signal” was found in cardiovascular databases where patients were simply taking the drug for their hearts.

- Benzimidazoles (Fenbendazole/Mebendazole): These are “deworming” medications. The article notes that in countries where mass deworming programs exist, cancer rates are significantly lower. The author argues that cancer cells behave much like parasites—surviving at the host’s expense and using similar biological pathways—which is why these drugs might work on both.

💊 Mechanisms and Practical Realities

The article explains that fenbendazole works by attacking the “scaffolding” (microtubules) of a cell, preventing it from dividing and blocking its ability to process sugar (energy).

- The “Joe Tippens” Effect: Public interest spiked after high-profile anecdotes of stage IV cancer remissions using fenbendazole.

- Human vs. Animal Versions: Mebendazole is the human-approved version (very expensive in the US), while Fenbendazole is the veterinary version (very cheap). The article suggests they are functionally similar in how they target tubulin.

- Current Status: While preclinical evidence is growing, the author warns that official “gold standard” clinical trials are lagging because no one can make a large profit on a drug that costs pennies.

Thank you to Ben Fen for this article.

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