Autism is a Bigger Concern than Bird Flu
With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finally seated, there is hope that people will get better information on the true causes of our health concerns without shady stake holders trying to sell us solutions to problems they themselves might have caused.
Here’s hoping this article from Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, will start you on your journey to finding the truth beneath the lies on autism and it’s probable true causes.
