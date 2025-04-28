Autism, whether mild or severe, is rampant. No one can deny that anymore. It’s almost impossible to find a family not affected by it. Here’s a guide to help anyone who wants to give proper care for an autistic person the better way.

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/autism-summary-checklist/

If you find it useful, please do share. The World Council for Health has been doing a lot of research and collaborative efforts to help people stay healthy. Your support is very important in our activities. Please do consider subscribing or volunteering.